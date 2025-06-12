Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVC6 | ISIN: US44975P1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VY
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 15:05
2,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
I-MAB ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I-MAB ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,16016:14
2,0802,18016:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

I-Mab Biopharma: I-Mab Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) ("I-Mab" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on June 11, 2025 it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Listing Rule"). The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's ADSs were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on June 10, 2025. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company's differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with further potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain a strong tumor-binding property and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

For more information, please visit www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.