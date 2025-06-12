Spain's Instituto Tecnológico de la Energía (ITE) has built a prototype sodium-ion battery cell using high-potential materials and a sustainable polymer-based separator, as part of the SOSBAT project to develop alternatives to lithium-ion storage. From ESS News Spanish nonprofit research body ITE has made a prototype sodium ion battery cell using materials "selected for their high potential, and has developed a separator based on sustainable polymers. " ITE said the cell was developed as part of the SOSBAT project - funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation via an agreement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...