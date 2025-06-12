Official film trailer unveiled

Live film to be released by Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing in cinemas worldwide July 23 27, 2025

4 LP SET, DVD, 2 CD, BLU-RAY and DIGITAL AUDIO to be released August 1, 2025; Pre-order Available Now

Roger Waters, founding member and creative genius behind Pink Floyd, returns to cinemas with 'This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague The Movie.' Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will release the film worldwide beginning on July 23. The official film trailer is unveiled today and is available to watch here.

Roger Waters 'This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague The Movie' Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

Tickets for cinema screenings worldwide are now on sale at www.rogerwaters.film.

Originally recorded and filmed during Waters' live show at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25, 2023, this breathtaking new edit is directed by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.

Billed as his "first ever Farewell Tour," the show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to "our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity."

The release will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory and includes 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including: "Us Them," "Comfortably Numb," "Wish You Were Here," and "Is This The Life We Really Want?" Additionally, Waters performs his highly celebrated new song, "The Bar." Together, the production is an extraordinary assault on the senses musically, visually, politically and philosophically.

The accompanying music, available for preorder now, is set to be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, 2025, and will see the performance presented on a 4 LP set/Blu-Ray/2 CD/DVD/Digital Audio. A performance clip of "Wish You Were Here" is available to view here.

'This Is Not A Drill Live From Prague The Movie' is filmed in 8k, providing exceptional detail and clarity, and features an enhanced audio mix. For the production, Waters was joined on stage by his outstanding band of musicians: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

Collectively they deliver an unforgettable and powerful performance, with a call to action, to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.

What do you want? A quote?

Alright Errr… THIS IS NOT A DRILL

At Sony Music Vision, we bring film and television storytelling to life for our industry-leading creative talent and iconic music catalog around the world. We pair world class filmmakers with groundbreaking and legendary artists to create, finance, produce and distribute powerful content that features unique access to our archives and vast portfolio of music. A full-service content studio, we collaborate globally across the Sony entertainment companies to engage audiences with premium film and TV projects, including documentary and narrative feature films, as well as television specials and unscripted and scripted series.

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is home to the world's foremost library of historically significant commercial recordings, a peerless collection of works by the most important musical artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Across a variety of platforms, the label offers contemporary music fans access to thousands of meticulously restored archival titles representing virtually every musical genre.

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution, connecting fans through unforgettable cinematic experiences in over 15,000 theaters across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, the company specializes in the production, acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of live and pre-recorded content, led by a global team based in the UK, US, and Germany. Trafalgar Releasing's diverse slate spans chart-topping concert films and live concert broadcasts, award-winning theatre, acclaimed opera, dance, television, podcasts, and music documentaries-featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, The Chosen and the Royal Ballet and Opera. For more information, visit www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

Fran DeFeo

frandefeopr@gmail.com