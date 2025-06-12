GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, officially launches the GD32C231 series, a high-performance entry-level microcontroller built on the Arm Cortex-M23 core. The GD32C231 new series expands GigaDevice's MCU portfolio, offering cost-effective solutions for applications such as small home appliances, BMS (Battery Management Systems), small-screen display devices, handheld electronics, industrial auxiliary controls, and automotive aftermarket systems.

With over 2 billion MCUs shipped, GigaDevice leverages its mature supply chain and innovation to push past the limitations of traditional entry-level chips. The GD32C231 microcontroller series brings powerful integration, wide-voltage industrial-grade design, and a complete development ecosystem-all at competitive prices. It redefines what's possible at the entry-level tier.

GD32C231 Series MCUs: The Ultimate Choice for Cost-Effectiveness

The GD32C231 series 32-bit MCU features the Arm Cortex-M23 core, delivering up to 10% better performance than the Cortex-M0+ at clock speeds up to 48MHz. Integer division support boosts processing efficiency, making it ideal for more demanding tasks. Flash memory ranges from 32KB to 64KB with 12KB low-power SRAM, and ECC error correction across all memory ensures robust reliability.

To reduce total BOM costs, the series supports multiple compact packages-TSSOP20/LGA20, QFN28, LQFP/QFN32, and LQFP/QFN48-and integrates functions to minimize external components.

GD32C231 Series MCUs: The Perfect Balance of Wide Voltage Support, Low Power, and Fast Wake-up Time

The GD32C231 MCU supports 1.8V to 5.5V operation and withstands temperatures from -40°C to 105°C, making it suitable for harsh industrial environments. With deep sleep power as low as 5µA and a 2.6µs wake-up time, it delivers excellent energy efficiency for battery-powered applications.

Robust ESD protection (up to 8kV contact/15kV air) and full ECC coverage make it reliable for safety-critical applications like industrial automation and automotive systems. A built-in CRC module further protects data integrity.

GD32C231 Series MCUs: Highly Integrated Peripherals for Flexible Design

The GD32C231 series integrates a comprehensive set of peripherals, significantly enhancing system integration and design flexibility:

A 12-bit ADC with 13 external channels and 2 internal comparators for precise analog signal measurement.

Up to 4 general-purpose 16-bit timers and 1 advanced 16-bit timer for versatile time-based operations.

2 high-speed SPI interfaces (including quad QSPI at 24Mbps), 2 I²C interfaces (supporting Fast Mode+ at 1Mbit/s), and 3 UARTs (up to 6Mbps) for robust serial communication.

An integrated 3-channel DMA controller and 1 I²S interface for efficient peripheral data handling.

With support for up to 45 GPIOs in a 48-pin package, the GD32C231 offers excellent expandability for complex designs. These rich peripheral resources empower the MCU to meet the demands of a wide range of applications-from consumer electronics to industrial control systems-with ease and reliability.

GD32C231 Series MCUs: Full-Stack Ecosystem Support for Efficient Development

GigaDevice supports the GD32C231 series with a rich ecosystem, accelerating development and reducing time-to-market. Developers get access to:

Comprehensive documentation: datasheets, manuals, hardware guidelines, and application notes

A complete SDK firmware package with sample code and development boards

FreeRTOS support for real-time system needs

The GD32 Embedded Builder IDE, with graphical configuration and intelligent code generation

Tools like the GD32 All-In-One Programmer and GD-Link debugger for streamlined programming and debugging

The GD32C231 series also supports Arm Keil, IAR Embedded Workbench, and SEGGER Embedded Studio, ensuring broad compatibility and toolchain flexibility.

For key use cases, GigaDevice offers reference designs and application templates to help developers accelerate prototyping, simplify validation, and move quickly toward mass production.

