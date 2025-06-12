Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solace Corporation: Solace Announces Paul Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, announced today that Paul Fitzpatrick has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Paul Fitzpatrick joins Solace as its new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

Fitzpatrick brings deep experience in enterprise software go-to-market, having held senior leadership roles with IBM, Cognos and Halogen Software. His resume also includes a prior stint at Solace where he led partnerships, global customer education, field enablement and performance management. Fitzpatrick joins Solace from Shopify, where he led the development of the company's enterprise partner ecosystem, and evolution of global partner programs and education.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building strong brands and driving growth in the technology sector," said Denis King, President and CEO, Solace. "His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and help more organizations capitalize on the transformative potential of data and AI through an event-driven integration strategy."

"Enterprises worldwide are embracing AI into their everyday workflows and processes, and with that comes the critical need to move data in real-time. As a product-led company with a proven reputation in event-driven integration, Solace is uniquely positioned to help companies turn their AI ambitions into reality," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm looking forward to helping further establish Solace as the digital nervous system for the real-time, event-driven agentic world."

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped many of the world's leading companies realize the potential of real-time data, or events, to grow revenue, improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences. Solace is a core technology for leading organizations including global investment banks, retailers, telcos, and manufacturers.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data movement across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need - securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide - including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group - trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts






Europe & Americas

UK

APAC

IBA International

Positive

Rice Communications

Jamie Kightley

Daniel Brown

Neil Mirano

Jkightley@iba-international.com

dbrown@positivemarketing.com

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

+44 7480 924144

+65 3157 5685

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707630/Paul_Fitzpatrick_joins_Solace.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solace-announces-paul-fitzpatrick-as-chief-marketing-and-business-development-officer-302478776.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.