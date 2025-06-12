Anzeige
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
12.06.25 | 15:24
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Databricks and Microsoft Extend Strategic Partnership for Azure Databricks

Multi-year deal to advance data and AI innovation on Azure Databricks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data + AI Summit -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, and Microsoft today announced a multi-year early extension of their strategic partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to helping organizations harness the power of data and AI. Azure Databricks, a Microsoft first-party service since 2018, is a trusted platform that provides thousands of joint customers with cutting-edge data and AI capabilities on a secure and trusted platform.

DB 2025

This announcement builds upon recent product innovations, including new native integrations between Azure Databricks, Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft Power Platform as well as the upcoming release of SAP Databricks on Azure. Together, Databricks and Microsoft will continue to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate innovation in the age of AI.

"We are entering a new era where every application will be intelligent, and every business will be data-driven," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "This extended partnership with Microsoft shows our long-term joint commitment to helping organizations innovate faster with a unified, open, and governed platform for data and AI on Azure Databricks. Together, we're laying the foundation for the next generation of AI-powered enterprises."

"Democratizing data and AI is a critical component for any organization seeking to drive pragmatic innovation and unlock greater business opportunity," said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft. "By deepening our long-standing partnership with Databricks and enhancing interoperability, we are delivering significant value to enterprise and IT developers by enabling tighter integration across the Azure ecosystem-from Azure AI Foundry and Power Platform to SAP. Together, we are empowering our customers with Azure Databricks to help them harness the full potential of their data, build the next generation of autonomous systems and accelerate AI Transformation."

Through this extended partnership, customers can expect continuous advancements in Azure Databricks to meet the evolving demands of AI, driving greater innovation, efficiency and trust. Additionally, Databricks and Microsoft will continue to deliver deep integrations between Azure Databricks and the broader Microsoft ecosystem, enabling a unified and streamlined experience.

From centralized governance and open data formats to built-in warehousing and native AI tools, Azure Databricks is a proven platform at scale trusted by thousands of customers. Azure Databricks is powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics, machine learning, and AI applications. The platform is built on a foundation of unified data and governance that helps customers more easily develop agents with domain knowledge drawn from the entirety of their enterprise.

About Databricks
Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide and over 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on o learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709319/DATABRICKS__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databricks-and-microsoft-extend-strategic-partnership-for-azure-databricks-302479937.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
