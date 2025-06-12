Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BrowserStack Becomes the First Platform to Enable Playwright Testing on Real iOS Devices with Safari

DUBLIN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices with Safari-becoming the first platform to close one of the most persistent gaps in browser test automation.

BrowserStack_Logo

Playwright has become one of the most popular test automation frameworks globally. However, until now, developers and QA engineers couldn't use it to test websites on real iOS devices with Safari. They had to rely on Playwright's desktop browser emulation, which often misses real iOS device-specific issues and edge cases-resulting in false positives and incomplete test coverage.

"With iOS driving 28% of global web traffic, testing Safari on real iOS devices was the biggest missing piece in Playwright," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Now, teams can confidently run Playwright tests on real iOS devices, ensuring consistent, reliable results across different browsers and devices."

BrowserStack Automate now supports Playwright tests on real iPhones and iPads using Safari, enabling teams to:

  • Run parallel tests across 1000+ real iOS and Android device-browser combinations
  • Get accurate, reliable results with real-device testing
  • Capture network, video, and text logs in one place for faster debugging
  • Simulate real-world conditions-such as location, network speed, timezone, and orientation

"With BrowserStack, we have saved up to 80% of our quality automation costs. We can test on two times more devices and browsers and up to three times more website sampling from releases," said Darius Dumitrescu, Global Technical Delivery Manager at L'Oréal.

Playwright testing on real iOS devices with Safari is now available on BrowserStack Automate. Try now for free.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5273672/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-becomes-the-first-platform-to-enable-playwright-testing-on-real-ios-devices-with-safari-302480159.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.