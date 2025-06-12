Integral Metals Corp.: Integral Metals Announces Completion of High-Resolution Soil Sampling Program at the KAP Project

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 high-resolution soil sampling program at its 100%-owned KAP Project, located in the Northwest Territories. The field program, executed by GeoCraft Corp., was designed to delineate and prioritize drill targets within the Main Zone, a key focus area for the Company's 2025 exploration campaign.

This announcement follows the Company's May 29, 2025, news release, which outlined the commencement of a 30-meter by 30-meter soil sampling grid across the Main Zone. Field crews have now completed the program, collecting samples from 2,021 unique sites. Quality control protocols were implemented throughout, including insertion of certified reference materials at a ratio of 1 in 20 and field duplicates at a rate of 1 in 50. In total, 2,163 samples have been prepared for submission to the laboratory.

"The completion of this high-resolution program is a key milestone in our 2025 exploration season," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "With tight spacing and robust QA/QC, the results from this dataset are expected to significantly improve our ability to geochemically target and support drill planning for later this year."

Figure 1 presents a 3D view of the sample distribution, overlaid on topography and structural features. The sampling grid was designed to systematically test the area surrounding the Main Zone, integrating results from prior fieldwork and known gravity anomalies. The Phase 2 program builds on a successful 2024 field season that included historical core retrieval, collar identification, reconnaissance rock sampling, and geophysical data reprocessing. The KAP Project is prospective for MVT-style lead-zinc mineralization enriched with gallium and germanium beneath shallow overburden and remains one of Integral's core priorities for 2025.





Figure 1: 3D view of collected soil samples (green dots) over the Main Zone (blue star), showing spatial relationship to gravity anomalies (white asterisks) and claim boundary (green line). Base image: Satellite imagery over digital elevation model.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's future plans and prospects.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d35e7e2c-7b0f-478a-95ac-98cee044e8c6