Sagtec Global Limited: Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a next-generation provider of customizable AI, robotics, and automation platforms, today issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company is forecasting FY2025 revenue of approximately US$22.3 million, a 92% year-over-year increase compared to US$11.6 million in FY2024.

This sharp growth trajectory is being driven by robust commercial adoption of Sagtec's proprietary AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and software platforms, which are being deployed across multiple high-growth sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and smart retail. Expansion into underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region is also contributing significantly to the Company's pipeline.

FY2025 Financial Highlights & Strategic Growth Catalysts



FY2024 Results FY2025 Financial Guidance Change USD USD % Revenue 11,631,930 22,333,305 92 % Cost of Service (8,912,274 ) (17,468,057 ) 96 % Gross Profit 2,719,656 4,865,248 79 % Operating Expenses (655,713 ) (1,219,626 ) 86 % EBIDTA 2,340,791 3,932,528 68 % Net Profit 1,602,879 2,564,606 60 %

Key Investor Highlights:

Rapid deployment of AI robotics across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the UAE

Recurring revenue growth via SaaS + RaaS subscription models

Expansion of proprietary platform stack into logistics automation and smart retail

Strategic investment in AI intellectual property, software licensing, and backend infrastructure

Increasing operating leverage through modular platform standardization



Platform Momentum and Sectoral Expansion

Sagtec's AI-powered service robotics platform, launched in Q2 2025, is already being adopted by leading hospitality and F&B groups. The platform combines hardware leasing, computer vision, and predictive analytics into a modular, revenue-generating stack. Management expects a strong acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through high-margin upselling of AI features, smart workflow automation, and cross-sector integrations.

"This forecast reflects our conviction in Sagtec's platform scalability, market readiness, and execution discipline. We are building a high-margin, high-velocity business model with AI at its core," said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec. "With a growing client base, expanding IP, and intensifying regional demand, 2025 is shaping up to be an inflection point for Sagtec's long-term value creation."

Strategic Focus: Emerging Markets and Smart Automation

Sagtec is strategically targeting digitally underserved economies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where rising labor costs and digital transformation tailwinds create an urgent demand for automation. In tandem, the Company is doubling down on platform R&D to extend its AI applications from hospitality to logistics, retail operations, and smart city automation.

To support scalable growth, Sagtec is actively investing in:

Core AI algorithm optimization

Hardware-agnostic automation interfaces

Seamless RaaS and SaaS monetization across verticals

Regional support infrastructure and partner enablement programs

Upcoming Earnings Call

Sagtec will announce its first half 2025 financial results and host earnings call in July 2025, providing investors with further visibility into:

Revenue composition and ARR momentum

Client acquisition and market entry performance

Operational and margin expansion initiatives

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of customizable AI and automation platforms. Focused initially on the F&B sector, the Company now serves cross-sector industries with its proprietary Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and AI software stack. Sagtec also operates a nationwide network of mobile charging stations through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

