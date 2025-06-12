CEA Industries Inc.: CEA Industries Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change to "VAPE"

Louisville, Colorado, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), today announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the NASDAQ Capital Market from "CEAD" to "VAPE." This change is expected to take effect at the opening of trading on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The new ticker symbol "VAPE" reflects the Company's strategic focus on the rapidly growing vaping industry, following its recent acquisition of Fat Panda, a leading Canadian vape retailer. This transition underscores CEA Industries' commitment to aligning its market identity with its evolving operations and growth trajectory.

"Changing our ticker to 'VAPE' reflects our strategic focus and the evolution of our business," said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. "It signals our conviction in the long-term opportunity within the regulated vape sector and our commitment to building a market-leading consumer brand. As we continue scaling Fat Panda and entering new geographies, this alignment between our strategy and market identity will enhance our visibility and reinforce our positioning with both investors and customers."

No action is required by existing shareholders concerning the ticker symbol change. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is a growth-oriented company focused on building category-leading businesses in regulated consumer markets. With a focus on the high-growth, Canadian nicotine vape industry, one of the fastest-expanding segments of the global nicotine market, CEA Industries targets scalable operators with strong regulatory alignment, defensible market share, and high-margin business models. The Company provides capital, operational expertise, and strategic resources to accelerate retail expansion, strengthen e-commerce infrastructure, and drive long-term value creation in performance-driven sectors. For more information, visit www.ceaindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829