Booking Holdings: Booking.com and Etraveli Group Extend Strategic Partnership

NORWALK, Conn., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced an eight-year extension of Booking.com's existing and long-standing commercial partnership with Etraveli Group, building on a successful collaboration first established in 2019. This renewed commitment will further strengthen and accelerate Booking.com's efforts to build a seamless, scalable global flights offering, which is live in 57 countries today, and reflects both companies' ambition to deliver more ease, choice, and value to travelers and partners worldwide.

"We're pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Etraveli Group, a trusted collaborator as we continue to enhance how people discover and book flights around the world," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer, Booking Holdings. "This next chapter will help us go further and faster in delivering the intuitive, flexible travel experience today's travelers expect."

"We're excited to build on our collaboration with Booking.com, a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual benefit, and a commitment to innovation," said Mathias Hedlund, Chief Executive Officer, Etraveli Group. "Together, we'll continue to bring our deep flight expertise and advanced technology to further refine the flight booking experience and help shape a smoother, more rewarding travel experience for customers."

Source: Booking Holdings

BKNG_Corporate

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

About Etraveli Group

Etraveli Group (ETG), headquartered in Sweden, is a global technology provider for Flights focused on offering the best possible flight content delivered through flexible tech solutions, to the consumer and any company facing the consumer. Through consumer brands like Gotogate, Mytrip, Flightnetwork and through global partnerships with the likes of Google Flights, Skyscanner, KAYAK, Booking.com and others ETG provides search, book and fulfillment services of Flights and related products. The Group also operates the airline integration company TripStack and metasearch engine Flightmate (Flygresor.se). ETG has around 3100 employees with offices and development centers in Sweden, Greece, Poland, UK, Canada, India and Uruguay. For more information, visit: www.etraveligroup.com

SOURCE Booking Holdings