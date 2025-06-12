Object First, the creator of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam, was recognized for its innovation and industry leadership with two major honors at the 22nd annual Storage Awards in London on June 5, 2025: Immutable Storage Company of the Year and Editor's Choice Company.

This is the second consecutive year Object First has been named the Immutable Storage Company of the Year, a category determined entirely by public vote-demonstrating continued trust and validation from the IT and cybersecurity community. Recent research with Enterprise Strategy Group shows that 81% of IT professionals agree that immutable storage built on Zero Trust is an organization's best defense against ransomware. The Editor's Choice Company award recognizes Object First's growing impact in the backup storage market and its commitment to the channel.

"To be recognized by the public and the editorial community is an incredible honor and speaks to the strength of our product and our growing partner ecosystem," said Daniel Fried, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Object First. "As more organizations prioritize data security, customers and partners turn to immutable backup storage built on Zero Trust principles as the best defense against ransomware. We're committed to delivering the only secure, simple, and powerful backup storage solution purpose-built for the world's leading data resilience platform-Veeam."

Object First's Ootbi appliance makes immutable storage easy to deploy, scale, and manage, with no security expertise required. It is consistently tested for the highest levels of security by third-party organizations like NCC Group, built to follow CISA's Secure by Design principles, and ensures compliance readiness for directives like NIS2.

The Storage Awards recognition adds to a year of notable accolades for Object First, including:

CRN Channel Chiefs: Harry Kurland (U.S.)

CRN Channel Chiefs: Pete Hannah (EMEA)

CRN Partner Program Guide 2025

CRN Storage 100

CRN Women of the Channel: Meredith Frick, Kelly Wells, and Kasey King

