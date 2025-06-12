New AI-powered tools help revenue teams prepare faster, coach smarter, and create content at scale, right in the flow of work

Seismic, the global leader in AI-powered enablement, today announced its Spring 2025 Product Release, unveiling new capabilities such as its Role-Play Agent which simulates realistic customer conversations and delivers instant feedback with AI. It features alongside a series of new innovations to help revenue teams prepare faster, coach smarter, and create content more efficiently.

With Seismic's Aura Copilot embedded throughout the Go-to-Market tech stack, enablement professionals, marketers, and sellers are empowered to confidently own every customer interaction.

According to Gartner®, "sellers with skills in leveraging technology to automate and augment key tasks and responsibilities are 3.7 times more likely to meet quota than sellers with less AI competency. Yet, they represent only 7% of the sales force." As buying journeys grow more complex and expectations rise, teams need intuitive AI-powered tools embedded in their workflows to be better prepared for every customer engagement. Seismic's latest innovations meet that need by infusing automation, real-time insights, and coaching directly into the tools sellers use every day.

Key innovations from the Spring 2025 Release include:

Role-Play Agent: Seismic's new Role-Play Agent uses generative AI to simulate customer conversations informed by the content within Seismic, and provides instant feedback to the rep along with rich post-practice insights, scoring, and recommendations for the enablement and sales leadership teams to address any knowledge and skill gaps. With Role-Play Agent, reps can practise and build confidence at scale, and managers can deliver more personalised, one-to-one coaching.

Aura ecosystem updates: Aura Copilot, Seismic's AI assistant that lives across the Seismic Enablement Cloud, is now embedded across Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Copilot, Slack and Salesforce Agentforce, bringing trusted AI-powered answers and content into every seller's workflow.

Aura Chat: Aura Chat enables users to engage in multi-turn conversations with Seismic, such as asking questions, getting answers, researching topics, generating summaries, and taking action, all while respecting permissions and governance policies.

Seismic for Meetings templates: Enablement teams can now create reusable meeting templates tailored to common selling scenarios. Sellers can apply these templates in seconds, saving time and ensuring every meeting is backed by the right agenda, content, and notes.

Customer Stories Orchestrator: Customer Stories Orchestrator automates the creation of case studies and logo slides, transforming a once time-consuming task into a seamless workflow in a matter of seconds.

Self-Service Reports: Enablement teams can now access real-time reporting without relying on analysts or admins. These intuitive, self-service tools allow users to run one-off analyses, explore engagement data, and share insights quickly driving smarter, faster decisions across the organisation.

"We've long relied on Seismic to bridge the gap between marketing and sales, but with these new AI-driven capabilities, we're truly stepping into the future of enablement," said Kapil Arora, SVP, Head of Digital, AllianceBernstein. "AI in Seismic is helping our sales teams find and understand our content better. By combining that with strategic automation, engagement insights, and up-to-date assets directly into our sales team's workflows, Seismic is helping us move faster, elevate every interaction, and deepen relationships with our investors while driving growth across the business."

"New data proves that AI-powered salespeople are outperforming their peers who are not effectively using AI," said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer, Seismic. "We also know that when seller preparation falls short, pipeline slows, win rates drop, and customer trust erodes. This release equips organisations with scalable AI-powered capabilities to drive consistent performance, maximise seller productivity, and deliver business impact at every stage of the revenue cycle."

To explore all the innovations included in the Spring 2025 Product Release, visit the Seismic Blog.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in AI-powered enablement, empowering go-to-market leaders to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. The Seismic Enablement Cloud is the only unified AI-powered platform that prepares customer-facing teams with the skills, content, tools, and insights needed to maximise every buyer interaction and strengthen client relationships. Trusted by more than 2,000 organisations worldwide, Seismic helps businesses achieve measurable outcomes and accelerate revenue growth. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at seismic.com/uk.

