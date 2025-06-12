Graduates see finance careers as increasingly promising, recognize risks and opportunities posed by AI.

Majority see upskilling and postgraduate/professional qualifications as key to future career success.

Increasingly seek careers that positively impact society and the environment.

The 2025 CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey reveals finance as the top career of choice among today's university students and recent graduates, reflecting increasing confidence in the profession. Artificial intelligence emerges as both a risk and opportunity.

More than a third (37 percent) of those surveyed see finance as the most promising career path-up notably from 30 percent in 2024 and 24 percent in 2023, a 54 percent total increase over the last two years.

"Over the last few years, we have seen increased interest in finance as a career choice," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute. "That is reassuring. At CFA Institute, we believe finance serves an essential role in society and needs more committed young people to enter the field to help address the many societal challenges we face. That 93 percent of graduates express a desire to pursue a career that positively impacts society is inspiring and gives me hope for the future of the profession."

Career success requires more than just a degree

Despite optimism about the finance sector, students harbor significant concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential disruption. While a vast majority (88 percent) express confidence in their AI literacy, two-thirds (67 percent) fear AI could negatively impact their career ambitions and make it harder to find a job.

Today's students strongly recognize AI skills as vital for career advancement. The survey indicates 40 percent believe AI competencies will significantly enhance their job market prospects, outpacing traditional skills such as learning a foreign language (25 percent). Indeed, half of the respondents prioritize specialized skills such as quantitative and soft skills as the most critical factor for career advancement, far above connections (34 percent), internships (34 percent), the prestige of their university (26 percent), or their academic grades (26 percent).

Commenting on the findings, Peter Watkins, Senior Director, University Programs at CFA Institute, said, "The modern graduate clearly understands that a university degree, while highly valued, may no longer guarantee career success. Today's students are proactively seeking to equip themselves with specialized skills, particularly in AI, which is fast becoming essential in the finance sector. 42 percent of the respondents said they plan further study after their initial degrees, and 96 percent acknowledge the importance of upskilling, professional or post-graduate qualifications as being integral to their future career success."

"AI is anticipated to become a non-negotiable in finance, and graduates equipped with AI literacy will find themselves at a significant advantage, ready to leverage this technology for greater professional and personal success," said Watkins. "Reflecting this understanding, we continue to evolve our education programs and research to reflect this shift and to support professionals throughout their careers. This includes industry research exploring themes where technology and finance intersect. Those able to combine technical competence with sound analytical judgement will be well placed to succeed in a changing world of work."

Graduates prioritize salary over everything else

Salary remains the primary career driver for graduates (58 percent), though flexibility and favorable working arrangements are also highly valued (49 percent). The evolving approach to career guidance also marks a generational shift, with students increasingly consulting professors (44 percent), social media platforms (36 percent), and influencers (29 percent) for career insights.

Trusted human advisors remain the preferred choice, but other options are available

The findings also emphasize crucial implications for financial service providers seeking to engage effectively with the next generation, specifically the continued importance of trust in financial guidance, with 90 percent of graduates placing the highest trust in human financial advisors for sound financial advice.

Graduates showed substantial reliance on other resources, including online financial education (81 percent), friends and family (81 percent), and AI assistants like ChatGPT (71 percent). By contrast, robo-advisors and social media influencers trailed slightly behind, at 67 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

Financial security remains paramount, with 54 percent of graduates citing financial peace of mind as their primary motivation for wealth-building. However, a significant 39 percent highlight that wealth transcends monetary value, emphasizing experiences and personal fulfillment as essential elements of wealth.

About the 2025 CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey

The 2025 CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey was fielded via an online survey from March 28-April 22, 2025, by Dynata with a sample of 9,023 respondents studying for a bachelor's degree or higher, or who have graduated with a bachelor's degree or higher within the last three years aged 18-25. Respondents were from Brazil, Canada, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States.

