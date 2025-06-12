The IV Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) officially opened in Uzbekistan's capital, marking a key event in the regional investment agenda.

In his opening address, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev positioned Uzbekistan as a dynamic hub for sustainable investment, calling for stronger global cooperation and outlining the country's ambitious reform agenda focused on green energy, digital transformation, financial innovation and the strategic development of critical minerals.

In 2025, the forum is being held on an unprecedented scale, with investment projects across strategically important sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, digital technologies and more presented to the international community.

TIIF serves as an effective platform for strengthening international economic cooperation. This year, the forum has gathered more than 8,000 delegates, including nearly 3,000 international guests from almost 100 countries. It is attended by such prominent figures as Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyztan's Cabinet of Ministers Chairman Adilbek Kasymaliev, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Deputy Chairman Nokerguly Ataguliyev, as well as the heads of major financial institutions including Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank.

A key highlight of the forum is the First National Exhibition of Uzbekistan's Industrial and Investment Potential, featuring 90 companies from more than 10 fast-growing sectors, including petrochemicals, engineering, construction, and food processing. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain a comprehensive understanding of Uzbekistan's potential and investment-ready projects.

In his opening address, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined four strategic priorities: the transition to a green economy, the rise of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the modernization of the financial sector, and the growing global demand for technological minerals.

"We have all necessary capabilities to transform our region into a hub for the production of high value-added goods from minerals. In this regard, we are constructing "Metals of the Future" techno parks in the Tashkent and Samarkand regions," President Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan's president put forward an initiative: investors implementing full-cycle operations from geological exploration to the production of finished goods will be granted a rent tax refund for 10 years.

Addressing guests of the forum, President Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan's gross domestic product has doubled over the past eight years and the volume of Uzbekistan's trade with its neighbours has increased by more than 3.5 times.

"We propose promoting the 'Concept of an Integrated Region for Investment and Trade' in Central Asia. In this regard, I would like to reach out to international organisations with the following message: the time has come to establish new financial mechanisms to support regional projects. By working together, we can transform Central Asia into a place of peace and prosperity," President Mirziyoyev said.

The opening of TIIF was complemented by a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Uzbekistan and Qatar, attended by President Mirziyoyev alongside President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria and Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia. The match ended with a 3-0 victory for the Uzbekistan's national team, securing the country's first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup. By finishing second in its group standings, the team guaranteed its place in the tournament, which will be held next year in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

