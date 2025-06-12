Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced it was selected for a new seven-figure contract with NATO to deliver advanced daily monitoring and intelligence capabilities across the Alliance's strategic areas of interest. This landmark partnership comes at a time of significant global change, where nations, particularly in Europe, are rapidly enhancing their defense capabilities to address evolving geopolitical dynamics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612808959/en/

Rendering of a Planet Dove satellite. Credit Planet Labs PBC.

In this collaboration, Planet will provide NATO with a specialized platform solution that leverages its PlanetScope Broad Area Monitoring technology combined with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) analytics to deliver NATO a unique solution for persistent space-based surveillance, enhanced early indicators and warnings, and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) functions.

"The current geopolitical landscape underscores the critical need for rapid, comprehensive, and broad area intelligence expertise. As European nations enhance their defense capabilities, they're seeking reliable, trusted partners who can deliver these specialties quickly and consistently and Planet is uniquely equipped to meet this rapidly growing, global market demand," said Will Marshall, Co-founder and CEO of Planet. "Our growth with NATO showcases Planet's unparalleled ability to provide the necessary scale and frequency of data collection that's critical for daily, global intelligence. For over a decade Planet has centered global daily monitoring as our flagship product, and we now have the opportunity to solidify our market-leading role in empowering the Alliance to have the comprehensive situational awareness in its region that is critical during these pivotal times."

This new AI-powered offering, combining Planet's technology with partner capabilities, is a transformative leap in information-gathering moving from reactive, target-centric surveillance to proactive, broad-area anomaly detection. This shift augments NATO's Indications Warning (I&W) capabilities, increases efficiency, and empowers strategic foresight across NATO's areas of interest.

"Our partnership with Planet, harnessing their Broad Area Monitoring technology combined with AI and ML analytics, is a significant stride for NATO," said Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation. "It grants us persistent space-based surveillance, bolstering our enhanced early Indicators and Warnings and strengthening our Maritime Domain Awareness. This swift integration of Planet's satellite data and insights, especially through the Smart Indications and Warning, Broad Area Detection (SINBAD) project, is vital for strengthening our global awareness and rapidly addressing complex security challenges at speed. This initiative reinforces NATO's commitment to maintaining our technological edge, ensuring strategic advantage and cost-effectiveness, and directly enhancing deterrence, strengthening collective defence, and empowering our warfighters with real-time situational awareness."

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Planet's product development and performance, including with respect to AI, its future execution and performance under contracts and the expected value of such contracts and the amount of revenue that Planet will recognize, Planet's growth opportunities, and Planet's expectations regarding its strategies with respect to its markets and customers, including trends in customer demand. Planet's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612808959/en/

Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@Planet.com