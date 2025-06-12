Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX45 | ISIN: GI000A2PX455 | Ticker-Symbol: 7N6
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 09:10
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISHBONE GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISHBONE GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 15:15 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants - Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. stock - Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants - Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. stock - Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants - Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. 
stock - Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc 
12-Jun-2025 / 13:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 June 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 
 
Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. stock 
 
Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has acquired 60,000 warrants over 
new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC").  These give the right, subsequent to 12 months of admission 
of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company 
at 2.5p per warrant. 
 
This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets 
treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. 
 
It has yesterday announced that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. As at 
yesterday the company held 168.08 bitcoin. 
 
Supernova Metals Corp. 
 
The Company has acquired an equity position in Supernova Metals Corp. (CSE:SUPR) ("Supernova"). 
 
Supernova is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on unlocking the next world-class discovery in Namibia's 
Orange Basin - one of the most exciting and geologically promising oil frontiers. Supernova has proposed to change its 
name to Oregen Energy Corp. to reflect its new activities. 
 
The company's flagship asset, an interest in Block 2712A, is a deepwater license strategically positioned in close 
proximity to recent high-profile discoveries by global majors including Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp. 
 
Wishbone Gold plc 
 
The Company has also participated in yesterday's financing of Wishbone Gold plc with capital to be utilised in its gold 
exploration activities in Australia, spearheaded by the Company's plans to drill the deeper holes into the Red Setter 
Gold Dome target. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, said: "We continue to build out our portfolio and have some exciting 
positions that could provide significant upside for the Company. Supernova is another such addition. It has also been 
announced by WeShop Holdings Limited, where we hold 150,000 ordinary shares, that they have confidentially filed a Form 
F-1 with the SEC relating to its proposed direct listing of its ordinary shares. The direct listing is expected to take 
place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. We have also today gained 
initial indirect exposure to bitcoin through our acquisition of Smarter Web Company plc warrants." 
 
The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
Wishbone Gold Plc 
 
  
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing 
potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers 
and web-based businesses. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 392545 
EQS News ID:  2154428 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154428&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.