Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants - Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. stock - Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc 12-Jun-2025 / 13:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 June 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Acquisition of The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants Investment in Supernova Metals Corp. stock Investment in Wishbone Gold Plc The Smarter Web Company Plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has acquired 60,000 warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC"). These give the right, subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. It has yesterday announced that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. As at yesterday the company held 168.08 bitcoin. Supernova Metals Corp. The Company has acquired an equity position in Supernova Metals Corp. (CSE:SUPR) ("Supernova"). Supernova is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on unlocking the next world-class discovery in Namibia's Orange Basin - one of the most exciting and geologically promising oil frontiers. Supernova has proposed to change its name to Oregen Energy Corp. to reflect its new activities. The company's flagship asset, an interest in Block 2712A, is a deepwater license strategically positioned in close proximity to recent high-profile discoveries by global majors including Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp. Wishbone Gold plc The Company has also participated in yesterday's financing of Wishbone Gold plc with capital to be utilised in its gold exploration activities in Australia, spearheaded by the Company's plans to drill the deeper holes into the Red Setter Gold Dome target. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, said: "We continue to build out our portfolio and have some exciting positions that could provide significant upside for the Company. Supernova is another such addition. It has also been announced by WeShop Holdings Limited, where we hold 150,000 ordinary shares, that they have confidentially filed a Form F-1 with the SEC relating to its proposed direct listing of its ordinary shares. The direct listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. We have also today gained initial indirect exposure to bitcoin through our acquisition of Smarter Web Company plc warrants." The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Wishbone Gold Plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers and web-based businesses. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: PFU TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 392545 EQS News ID: 2154428 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 12, 2025 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)