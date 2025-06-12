Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 15:24 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inter/Arch Jobs LLC: Inter/Arch Jobs Surpasses 50,000 Job Listings, Cementing Position as One of the Largest Global Job Boards for the Built Environment

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter/Arch Jobs, the leading global job platform serving the built environment, proudly announces a major milestone: over 50,000 active job listings now available across architecture, interior design, construction, engineering, landscape architecture, project management, and related sectors.

Inter/Arch Jobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inter/Arch Jobs LLC)

This achievement marks Inter/Arch Jobs as one of the largest and fastest-growing job boards in the world dedicated exclusively to the built environment. The listings represent a robust combination of aggregated opportunities from across the web and direct employer-posted roles, from leading employers like AECOM, WSP, Populous, Gensler, SOM, HOK and more, offering professionals unparalleled access to career opportunities across continents.

"Reaching 50,000 jobs shows the confidence both employers and job seekers have in our platform," said Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs. "By combining aggregation with direct listings and strong industry ties, we've built a reliable, focused resource for connecting talent with opportunity in the built environment."

Beyond job listings, Inter/Arch Jobs provides a suite of value-added services to modernize and streamline hiring in the AEC industry:

  • Source & Screen: A modern talent delivery service that combines proactive sourcing with expert-led screening to deliver qualified candidates faster at up to 70% less than traditional recruiting services.
  • Employer Branding: Tailored solutions that help organizations showcase their workplace culture, values, and open roles to a global audience to build talent pipelines and fill roles faster.
  • Targeted Advertising: Data-driven promotions that place employer jobs in front of the most relevant professionals across digital and social platforms.
  • Industry Insights: Market intelligence and curated content to keep both employers and job seekers informed of hiring trends, salary benchmarks, and sector forecasts.
  • Inter/Arch Next Gen: A series of intimate dinner networking events connecting emerging talent with industry leaders

With a mission to empower careers and projects worldwide, Inter/Arch Jobs continues to serve as a bridge between the firms shaping our cities and the professionals building them.

For more information or to explore opportunities, visit www.interarchjobs.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Eib
Managing Director
pr@interarchjobs.com
(888) 213-1335

About Inter/Arch Jobs

Inter/Arch Jobs is a global career platform dedicated to connecting professionals across architecture, interior design, and engineering disciplines with leading employers, resources, and community networks in the built environment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694395/InterArch_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/interarch-jobs-surpasses-50-000-job-listings-cementing-position-as-one-of-the-largest-global-job-boards-for-the-built-environment-302480275.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
