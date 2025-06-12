Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 May 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £111.3m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
12.7
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
3.3
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.3
5
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
3.0
6
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.0
7
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.8
8
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
2.8
9
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.7
10
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.6
11
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.1
12
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.1
13
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.9
14
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
1.8
15
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.6
16
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.6
17
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.6
18
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.6
19
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.5
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
21
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
1.3
22
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.3
23
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.0
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.7
Total equity investments
64.6
Cash and other net assets
35.4
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
22.7
United Kingdom
13.3
Japan
12.7
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Americas: Direct Equities
6.0
Asia Pacific ex Japan
3.0
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
35.4
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
12.7
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
3.0
Total Financials
22.6
Industrials
15.6
Consumer Staples
6.2
Energy
4.9
Health Care
4.2
Communication Services
4.0
Materials
3.1
Consumer Discretionary
3.0
Information Technology
1.0
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
35.4
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
12 June 2025