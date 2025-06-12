ReelTime has been officially approved to upgrade from the OTC Pink Current tier to the new OTCID tier effective on July 1, 2025.

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCPINK:RLTR) announced today that it has been officially approved to upgrade from the OTC Pink Current tier to the new OTCID tier on July 1, 2025. As part of this advancement, the Company's ticker symbol will transition to (OTCID:RLTR) on that date. The stock will continue to trade without interruption, and no action is required from shareholders during this change. This milestone is a key step in ReelTime's broader strategic plan to uplist to a senior stock exchange, reflecting the company's commitment to higher disclosure standards, credibility, and transparency in the marketplace.

In alignment with its long-term growth strategy, ReelTime's move to the OTCID (Over-the-Counter Integrated Disclosure) market tier positions the company to meet more stringent reporting and compliance requirements. The OTCID tier is a new market designation replacing the Pink Current tier for companies that provide greater financial transparency and governance, and ReelTime's acceptance into this tier underscores its enhanced accountability to investors and regulators. Significantly, this achievement lays the groundwork for an eventual uplisting to a national exchange, such as the Nasdaq Capital Market, in the future, a progression that management believes will open the door to a wider class of investors and growth opportunities.

"Upgrading to the OTCID tier is more than just a technical milestone; it's a reflection of our long-term vision and commitment to building shareholder value," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Rentals, Inc. "This step greatly enhances our credibility and transparency, paving the way for deeper investor confidence and broader market reach as we aggressively scale operations. It also aligns with our execution roadmap to uplist onto a senior exchange, reinforcing our focus on sustainable growth and innovation leadership for the long run."

Strategic Importance of the Upgrade

ReelTime's elevation to the OTCID tier marks a significant enhancement in its market standing and signals to investors that the company is operating with higher standards of disclosure and corporate governance. The move demonstrates ReelTime's commitment to greater financial transparency, increased investor communication, and robust regulatory compliance. By meeting the OTCID requirements, the company unlocks expanded tools for investor outreach and digital profile management on the OTC platform, allowing ReelTime to more effectively showcase its innovations to a global investment audience.

Equally important, this upgrade opens the door to a broader class of institutional and sophisticated investors who typically require rigorous reporting standards. Management views the OTCID status as a validation of ReelTime's execution and commitment to transparency, noting that the company is demonstrating the infrastructure and integrity that larger investors demand. The heightened transparency and credibility that come with the new tier are expected to improve market perception and liquidity, positioning ReelTime alongside more established, investor-focused public entities. This milestone serves as a springboard for ReelTime's ongoing efforts to uplist to a senior exchange, further increasing access to institutional capital and supporting the company's vision of long-term growth.

Reel Intelligence (RI) Platform: Unmatched Generative Achievements

As the company fortifies its market position, ReelTime is also highlighting extraordinary advances in its flagship Intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence (RI). In recent months, RI has consistently outperformed competing AI systems across multiple creative domains, underscoring ReelTime's technology leadership. Key recent accomplishments of RI include:

Leading Image Generation: RI has emerged as a best-in-class image creation solution, surpassing well-known AI image generators like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Adobe Firefly. Its advanced image editing features allow complex modifications through simple prompts, from adding or removing objects to altering artistic styles, setting a new industry standard for visual content creation.

Superior Audio Creation: The RI platform's music generation engine delivers fully composed songs with unprecedented vocal realism, lyrical intelligence, and production-quality sound. RI has decisively outperformed AI song generators, including Google's experimental MusicLM, as well as Udio and Boomy, by producing genre-accurate, emotionally resonant tracks on demand. Notably, three songs created with RI have already met the eligibility criteria for major music awards, including the Grammy Awards and the CMT Music Awards, reflecting the platform's potential to disrupt the music industry.

Oscar-Ready Video Content: RI's video generation capabilities are breaking new ground in filmmaking. Films created using RI's generative AI technology are now officially eligible for Oscar consideration, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences clarified in April 2025 that the use of generative digital tools (such as ReelTime's RI) will neither help nor hinder a film's awards nominations prospects. This green light from the Academy affirms that RI-produced cinematic content meets the highest creative standards, enabling filmmakers to achieve Oscar-caliber results with greater efficiency and creative freedom.

Multimodal, Adaptive AI System: Unlike many single-focus AI platforms, RI is a truly multimodal system that integrates image, audio, and video generation (as well as capabilities like deep research and code writing) into one unified platform, something that no AI is capable of. RI's architecture is built to learn and adapt in real time, it harnesses continuous community feedback and adaptive learning algorithms to improve its creative output with each interaction. This means the platform gets smarter and more refined the more it is used, continuously incorporating user insights to drive creative innovation.

Scalable & Eco-Efficient Architecture: RI also boasts a highly scalable and environmentally efficient design. By leveraging distributed computing resources and minimizing reliance on energy-intensive data centers, the platform operates with a significantly reduced computational footprint and lower operational costs compared to traditional AI models. This eco-efficient architecture not only allows RI to scale to a large user base in a cost-effective manner but also aligns with global sustainability trends, an important competitive advantage as demand for AI services accelerates. The combination of broad capabilities, continuous learning, and efficient scalability gives ReelTime a formidable edge in the generative AI landscape.

These accomplishments firmly establish ReelTime's Reel Intelligence as a cutting-edge successor to AI that is redefining what's possible across media and entertainment. From award-worthy music and film content to industry-leading image generation, RI is demonstrating a unique fusion of creativity and technology that resonates with both consumers and content creators. Management believes that RI's success is not only a validation of ReelTime's innovation strategy but also a key growth driver for the company moving forward.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC PINK:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn, CEO

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: ReelTime.com

