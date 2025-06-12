Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Canadian Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of key site preparation activities at its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Gold Project, located in the Gaspé region of Quebec. As part of preparations for the upcoming bulk sample program, Company crews have conducted surface washing of outcrop exposures at both the Mersereau and Baker Veins to further delineate mineralized structures and optimize the bulk sampling plan.

The Mersereau and Baker Veins, previously highlighted in the Company's April 22 and May 16, 2025 news releases, are known to host high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The recent washing activities have successfully enhanced surface visibility, exposed fresh mineralized rock and aided in the design of targeted extraction areas for the upcoming bulk sample.





Photo 1: Surface preparation works underway at Lac Arsenault's "Baker Vein" area. Note the precious metal mineralized quartz vein system is at surface. (highlighted)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11663/255356_449298d27414c92c_001full.jpg

New Discovery

During the course of this work, Canadian Gold's geological team discovered a previously unrecognized vein structure located approximately 500 metres northwest of the Baker Vein. This new structure trends subparallel to the Baker Vein and exhibits similar quartz-carbonate veining with associated sulphides. Representative samples have been collected and will be submitted for geochemical analysis.

Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., Director and Qualified Person for Canadian Gold Resources, commented:

"The work completed at Lac Arsenault over the past weeks has not only refined our bulk sampling plan but also demonstrated the untapped potential of this gold system. The exposure of clean vein surfaces has provided us with greater geological clarity and allowed us to more confidently define and prioritize our bulk sampling zones. In addition, the identification of a new vein structure to the northwest of the Baker Vein is a potentially significant development that further supports the potential scale and structural complexity of the project."

Canadian Gold continues to advance preparations for the bulk sample program and will provide further updates on the program timeline, assay results, and ongoing exploration activities in the coming weeks.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smethurst, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Gold Resources Inc.

Canadian Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Lac Arsenault Project in Quebec hosts multiple gold-bearing epithermal vein systems and offers significant expansion potential through near-surface exploration and development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255356

SOURCE: Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.