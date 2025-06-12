HONG KONG, June 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - KEY HIGHLIGHTS- Revenue up by 20.7% to HK$782.3 million- Gross profit increased by 22.4% to HK$413.7 million- Consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders grew by 51.2% to HK$197.3 million- The Board recommends a final dividend of HK11.5 cents per share- Flagship proprietary brands Ho Chai Kung, Po Chai Pills, and Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil delivered robust growth through effective brand management campaigns- Concentrated Chinese medicine granules ('CCMG') remained resilient, providing a steady contribution to overall business performanceJBM (Healthcare) Limited ("JBM Healthcare" or the "Company" Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, today announced the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2025 ("FY2025" or the "Reporting Period").Despite a lackluster retail environment in Hong Kong, JBM Healthcare delivered a robust financial and operational performance in FY2025. Revenue from the branded healthcare business rose by 20.7% year-on-year to HK$782.3 million. Gross profit grew by 22.4% to HK$413.7 million, while consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders surged 51.2% to HK$197.3 million.This significant increase in consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders was driven by robust sales of flagship brands - including Ho Chai Kung, Po Chai pills, and Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, complemented by the resilient performance of its CCMG business. These strong results underscore the effective execution of the Group's integrated sales and marketing strategies, and its strategic foresight in capturing growth opportunities in the branded consumer healthcare market across Hong Kong, Macau, and major cities in the Greater Bay Area.The Board recommends a final dividend of HK11.5 cents per share. Including the interim dividend of HK5.5 cents per share already paid, the total dividend for FY2025 will be HK17.0 cents per share.Solid Performance Across Core SegmentsIn the branded medicines business, sales revenue recorded strong growth of 43.2%, propelled by Ho Chai Kung's sustained market momentum. Ho Chai Kung successfully expanded its market penetration through precisely targeted marketing initiatives that broadened its consumer base while simultaneously reinforcing brand recognition.Sales in the proprietary Chinese medicines segment grew by 5.0% against the backdrop of softened local retail sentiment of Chinese medicines and herbs, driven by the momentum of flagship brands Po Chai Pills and Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, alongside the resilient performance of the CCMG business. Po Chai Pills enhanced brand visibility through sustained TVC placements and title sponsorship of popular television programs. Meanwhile, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil reinforced its market position with an integrated campaign themed 'Flying Eagle - The Real Master's Choice', highlighted by a viral -Flying Eagle Bro' billboard at Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier, which tripled brand awareness.In the health and wellness products segment, revenue increased by 44.9%, driven by the steady growth of Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test ('Oncotype DX'), along with the expansion of our product portfolio and enhanced marketing efforts to meet consumer healthcare demands of the mass market. Oncotype DX has gained increasing recognition among healthcare professionals in Hong Kong and Macau.Capturing the Growth Potential of Cross-Border E-Commerce and TCM SectorThe Group has made steady progress in expanding its online presence on cross-border e-commerce platforms as well as strategically positioned to capitalise on the growing traditional Chinese medicine ('TCM') sector in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The Group's flagship stores on Tmall Global and JD.com have performed strongly, with Ho Chai Kung ranking among the top 10 overseas medicines during the 2024 Double 11 sales event. To drive sustainable growth, the Group is also diversifying into new categories while enhancing both its B2B and B2C sales networks.Strategic Acquisition of Tin Hee TongIn April 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of a 90% stake in Tin Hee Tong Medicine Factory, Limited, whose flagship product, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, is a well-recognised brand in Hong Kong and mainland China, particularly among female consumers for its efficacy in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting reproductive health. The acquisition expands the Group's proprietary Chinese medicine portfolio and creates synergies by integrating Tin Hee Tong's brand with the Group's manufacturing and marketing strengths. Leveraging its expertise in brand management, the Group will launch a comprehensive marketing campaign to boost awareness, enhance engagement, and broaden distribution.Mr. Patrick Wong, Chief Executive Officer of JBM Healthcare, commented, 'Amid the challenging retail environment, we delivered strong financial and operational performance, driven by our robust portfolio, the enduring appeal of our flagship brands, and our unwavering focus on operational excellence.''Looking ahead, we remain committed to disciplined growth and operational excellence. With rising health awareness, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and an ageing population continuing to fuel demand, we are well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities in the consumer healthcare sector. We will continue to sharpen our brand management capabilities, strengthen our core brand equity, expand our product offerings, and extend our market reach.'About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161)JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil), Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hkSource: JBM (Healthcare) LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.