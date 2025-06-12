Intercollegiate Studies Institute Announces Leadership Appointments, New Educational Media, and Search for Director of Programs

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) announced strategic leadership team appointments designed to advance its mission of educating the next generation of American leaders, strengthen its student journalism program, and grow its digital media footprint. ISI President and CEO Johnny Burtka has named Daniel McCarthy as Vice President for Publications and Marlo Slayback as Executive Director of the Collegiate Network (CN). The Institute is also searching for a new Director of Programs to lead its nationwide educational activities with students and faculty.?

"This team will help ISI give rising leaders in America the formation they need to understand our present moment in the light of the permanent things,"?said Burtka. "With two decades of leadership experience in the conservative intellectual movement, Dan McCarthy is perfectly equipped to be a key part of creating digital media that will educate for liberty at scale and strengthen outreach for-and improve the quality of-our in-person programs."?

Daniel McCarthy to Take on Expanded Publications and Media Portfolio

McCarthy will retain his role as Editor-in-Chief of Modern Age while spending more time writing, speaking, and creating digital media on behalf of the organization, leveraging the Institute's recently constructed podcast and video studio, Studio 53 . McCarthy's mandate is to amplify ISI's voice in the public square, connecting timeless ideas to contemporary debates and equipping students, faculty, and alumni with resources that complement ISI's seminars, conferences, and Honors Program. McCarthy will also continue overseeing ISI Books, the Institute's imprint with Encounter Books.

Marlo Slayback to Direct the Collegiate Network

With McCarthy focused on publications and media, Marlo Slayback will become Executive Director of the Collegiate Network, ISI's flagship program for student journalists. The CN supports 90-plus independent college newspapers, magazines, and journals nationwide, helping students expose bias and present conservative perspectives on campus.?

Since joining ISI in 2021, Slayback has served as Director of Programs. She oversaw more than 215 educational events last year and helped launch the Institute's annual faculty conference, the American Politics & Government Summit. A former student journalist herself, Slayback began writing and editing for The Pitt News before founding a CN outlet at the University of Pittsburgh.?She completed a CN internship and fellowship before working full-time at The Daily Caller covering education and culture, where she published hundreds of articles. Her freelance work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, National Review, The Spectator USA, First Things, and other leading publications.

"Marlo's own journey from campus newsroom to national commentator embodies what the Collegiate Network can make possible," Burtka noted. "Under her leadership, the CN will continue to cultivate courageous student journalists who challenge one-sided narratives and uphold the highest standards of a free press."

ISI Launches National Search for Director of Programs

Slayback's promotion opens an opportunity for a dynamic leader to guide the next chapter of ISI's educational outreach. Reporting directly to the President and serving on the senior team, the Director of Programs will oversee ISI's national educational offerings for undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scholars from ideation and speaker recruitment to execution and assessment. The Director will manage the Programs Team, steward resources, and build strategic partnerships that advance ISI's mission at its F. M. Kirby Campus in Wilmington and at venues across the country.

Interested candidates can review the full job description and submit an application through ISI's website. To learn more about this influential role or explore ISI's publications, podcasts, and student programs, visit isi.org .?

Spencer Kashmanian

Chief of Staff | Intercollegiate Studies Institute

skashmanian@isi.org ?| (302) 524-6119

SOURCE: Intercollegiate Studies Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/intercollegiate-studies-institute-announces-leadership-appointments-new-educational-media-1033588