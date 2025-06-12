Ownia Collection Offers Sustainable Summer Escapes to Bali, Azores, Zanzibar

Mindful and responsible luxury travel protects precious but endangered locales

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / As the travel industry continues to evolve in 2025, the conversation is no longer just about where to go - but how to go. With the impacts of mass tourism becoming harder to ignore, destinations like Bali, the Azores, and Zanzibar are leading a movement toward sustainable luxury. Ownia Collection's independent hotels are redefining what it means to travel responsibly to these still unspoiled locations - offering a deeper and sustainable connection with nature, culture, and purpose.

BALI: From Overtourism to Conscious Travel

Bali's stunning landscapes and spiritual heritage have long made it one of the world's most sought-after destinations. In 2023 alone, over 5.2 million international tourists arrived on the island¹. The island produces over 1,200 tons of waste each day, and plastic pollution threatens its beaches and marine life2. Water scarcity has become critical in some areas, with agriculture and local communities competing with luxury resorts for dwindling resources3. Sustainable tourism is not just a trend - it's a lifeline for Bali's future.

Two hotels in particular are championing a new future for Bali:

Desa Hay , a boutique Net Zero-inspired hotel in Uluwatu, is quietly redefining eco-luxury. With 25% of its energy supplied by solar panels and an on-site water well, it minimizes its reliance on public utilities. The villas are built using eco-conscious materials, while 100% of the food is locally sourced, much of it organic, and thoughtfully crafted with vegetarian and vegan options. The resort's waste management system repurposes 60% of food waste into compost or local initiatives, offering guests a truly circular experience in both design and dining.

Soori Bali , EarthCheck -certified, is located between the serene Indian Ocean and lush rice paddies. The resort uses bioclimatic architecture to reduce energy consumption by maximizing airflow and natural light. Its water is sustainably managed through zero groundwater extraction, and the hotel deeply invests in its surrounding community by supporting local education, agriculture, and religious traditions. Every detail, from building orientation to sourcing artisan crafts, reflects a commitment to preserving Bali's cultural and natural integrity.

THE AZORES: Europe's Natural Wonder Worth Preserving

While much of Europe battles the consequences of mass tourism, the Azores - a remote archipelago in the Atlantic - remain one of the continent's last true natural wonders. With over 60% of land protected and some of Europe's cleanest air and waters, these islands are a living case study of conservation done right4. But even here, climate change and careless tourism pose threats. Promoting low-impact, community-driven travel is essential to safeguard this rare haven.

On São Miguel Island, Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort stands as a leader in green hospitality. Built using native materials like bamboo and cryptomeria wood, the resort minimizes its ecological footprint with thermal insulation, solar heating, LED lighting, and energy-efficient systems. Their sustainability ethos extends to daily operations - running beach cleanups, zero-waste initiatives, and maintaining a permaculture-based organic garden to supply the resort's restaurant.

Nearby, Hotel Verde Mar & Spa and Pedras do Mar Resort & Spa further elevate the standard. Both hotels employ 100% local staff, with 70% women and 65% in leadership positions. These properties run on 25% renewable energy through solar panels and utilize rainwater harvesting and on-site water wells to support their conservation goals. Their food philosophy focuses on local, organic ingredients - 70% of their produce comes from nearby suppliers - while also maintaining robust recycling and waste management systems. In a region where mass tourism could easily disrupt fragile ecosystems, these hotels are modeling resilience and responsibility.

ZANZIBAR: A Sustainable Vision for East Africa

Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, is renowned for its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and rich Swahili culture. But like many island destinations, it faces rising sea levels, coral bleaching, and overdevelopment. As tourism grows - up 40% in 2023 compared to 20195 - the challenge lies in balancing economic development with ecological preservation.

Enter Ycona Luxury Eco-Resort , a visionary project with a goal to become East Africa's first fully carbon-neutral hotel by 2027. Set within a biodiverse botanical garden, Ycona has purposefully limited development to just 40 villas to protect its surrounding ecosystem. The resort is already powered in part by solar energy and integrates renewable cooling systems to reduce emissions. Its restaurant sources produce from Ycona's own garden, ensuring a farm-to-table experience that reduces transport emissions and supports local food security. A minimum of 5% of every direct booking is funneled into the Ycona SDG Fund, which supports educational programs, sustainable farming, and gender equality in Zanzibar. This is a model for how East African tourism can grow responsibly - creating jobs and supporting communities while safeguarding its natural heritage.

These properties are not just beautiful - they are part of a growing network of changemakers committed to doing things differently. As overtourism continues to erode the planet's most precious places, the choice of where and how we travel matters more than ever.

The Best Kind of Travel: Powered by Ownia

Trust, Transparency, and Transformation

All of these hotels are proud members of Ownia Collection, a curated platform of sustainable hotels reshaping the hospitality industry. Every property undergoes a rigorous verification process across 12 impact pillars aligned with global sustainability standards. More than just a booking site, Ownia is a movement - committed to making sustainable travel the right way of traveling. Through innovation, integrity, and impactful storytelling, Ownia empowers travelers to make choices that truly matter - for the planet and for future generations.

This summer, discover destinations where your stay leaves the world better than you found it. Book directly through Ownia Collection to support sustainable luxury hotels that care - for the earth, their communities, and your experience.

