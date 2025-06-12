Gold House Unveils Second Annual Gold List TV Honoring Outstanding Asian Achievements Ahead of 77th Emmy Awards Season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Gold House returns for the 77th Emmy Awards season with its sophomore edition of Gold List TV, spotlighting the most exceptional achievements by Asian creatives in television this past year. Voted on by a group of Asian Pacific entertainment and community leaders, this year's honorees reflect the impact of Asian Pacific creatives across some of the biggest series of the year.

Coming off the heels of Shogun's record-breaking 18 Emmy wins last season, this year's television landscape continues to reflect the growing prominence of Asian creatives in front of and behind the camera.

Major milestones include:

Season three of The White Lotus became the most-watched season of the HBO series and was the number one title on Max every week throughout the season both globally and domestically ( Warner Bros. Discovery ).

Squid Game dominated global "Netflix Top 10" charts in 92 countries at number one and broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week ( Tudum ).

Severance earned the title of Apple TV+'s most-watched series ever, with 589 million minutes viewed in the U.S. alone ( Apple TV ).

Leading the 2025 Gold List TV winners are Squid Game, honored for Outstanding Series and wins for actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and Deli Boys, earning accolades for writer/creator Abdullah Saeed and honorable mentions for Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan. Additional winners include Stephanie Hsu (Laid) for Outstanding Lead Performance, and scene stealers Dichen Lachman (Severance) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized by Gold House for my work on SNL where my innie seems to be enjoying himself - congratulations to Dichen," said Yang.

This year also marks a wave of firsts for the culture. Deli Boys is Onyx Collective's first-ever scripted series focused on the Pakistani-American experience and is already gaining awards attention with Poorna Jagannathan taking home the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series.

"It's thrilling to see our community play complex, flawed, fierce characters - and audiences are hungry to see our excellence across all genres," said Jagannathan. "This isn't just about better roles. It's about showcasing the full range of who we are as storytellers and performers."

Following years of critical advocacy through the Gold List Film initiative - which has honored Oscar-winning titles like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Boy and the Heron, Parasite, and recent film festival favorites All We Imagine As Light and DIDI - Gold House continues to shine its spotlight on Asian excellence for the television awards circuit. The 2025 Gold List TV honors trailblazing talent and storytelling power across seven key categories, celebrating groundbreaking series, creators, and performances.

Notably, this year's Supporting Performance category reflects the rise of a new generation of stars, including Dichen Lachman (Severance), Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), and Young Mazino (The Last of Us) - all of whom have been named by Variety as Asian Pacific showstoppers and stars to watch. Newcomer to American audiences, Tayme Thapthimthong also earns an honorable mention for his role in the third season of The White Lotus where his performance as a charismatic bodyguard turned hero leaves a lasting impression for his Hollywood debut.

Other standout honorable mentions include novel adaptations Pachinko and Interior Chinatown with fan favorite actors Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, and Jimmy O. Yang for Outstanding Lead Performances. The Parenting was named Outstanding Made for Television Movie, while Arcane took the top honor for Outstanding Animated Program.

This year's Gold List TV also recognizes a slate of acclaimed directors and writers, including Andrew Ahn and Nisha Ganatra (Deli Boys), Arvin Chen and Sang-il Lee (Pachinko), and Wei-Ning Yu (Severance). Performances from industry veterans were honored including Utkarsh Ambudkar in Ghosts and Ken Leung in Industry - both recently awarded at the 2024 Critics Choice Association's AAPI Cinema and Television Celebration.

"From the nuanced characters we're seeing portrayed across all genres to the visionary writers, directors, and artisans reshaping television behind the scenes, our Asian Pacific community is not just participating in the industry - we're leading it and transforming it. This is only the beginning of an even more vibrant future in television," said Tiffany Chao, Vice President of Entertainment and Media at Gold House.

Gold List TV is an extension of Gold House's broader cultural impact programs - including its next-generation talent fellowships, cultural consultation services, and pioneering GoldOpen movement - dedicated to affirming authentic portrayals and elevating Asian Pacific talent, stories, and record-breaking success. As awards season heats up, Gold House remains committed to ensuring due recognition for Asian excellence and sustaining momentum following historic wins by Shogun, Beef, and others.

For the full list of winners, visit goldhouse.org/goldlisttv .

