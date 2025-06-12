Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - StudyPro, an innovative AI academic platform for end-to-end writing help, is launching its complimentary beta to students and educators on June 12, 2025. Designed to meet the growing demand for trustworthy and effective all-in-one AI-enhanced academic writing assistants, StudyPro is making its platform available for web and mobile users worldwide.





StudyPro

As a comprehensive academic AI software solution, StudyPro offers more than AI content generation features to students, educators, journalists, and content writers. StudyPro's full range of features aims to enhance the writing process from start to finish, with the goal of helping users speed up writing while potentially improving its quality at the same time.

The complimentary beta provides access to all StudyPro's features, including:

AI Writer . StudyPro's AI writing assistance is powered by an AI model trained exclusively on high-quality academic papers.

. StudyPro's AI writing assistance is powered by an AI model trained exclusively on high-quality academic papers. AI Detector . To ensure academic integrity, StudyPro's student study assistant offers a built-in AI detector, available in a single click within its advanced text editor.

. To ensure academic integrity, StudyPro's student study assistant offers a built-in AI detector, available in a single click within its advanced text editor. Plagiarism Checker . In addition to the AI checker, StudyPro enables users to check personal writing for originality without leaving the editor.

. In addition to the AI checker, StudyPro enables users to check personal writing for originality without leaving the editor. Paraphraser. StudyPro's AI-enhanced paraphrasing feature helps users refine writing to aim to improve writing for clarity, conciseness, and smooth flow of information. The feature relies on the AI Writer model and, therefore, generates output tailored to academic writing needs.

"We are thrilled to finally make StudyPro available to early users who are looking for a single platform to aim to help them write better papers and do so faster," said Dmytro Dziubka, CMO of StudyPro. "Thanks to its comprehensive feature range, StudyPro is a true one-stop shop for any student looking to take their writing to a new level. Furthermore, our AI model is trained on academic datasets consisting only of quality papers and assignments."

StudyPro is a platform conceived for students without having to use multiple tools to complete assignments. Its generative AI model, trained exclusively on academic sources, also responds to the call for AI writing tools adapted to student needs. With StudyPro, users no longer have to verify and edit the AI-generated output as it matches the expected structure and academic standards by default.

About StudyPro

The AI tool StudyPro is an all-in-one AI writing assistant designed to streamline the whole academic writing process, from outlining and writing to editing and proofreading. Trained on real-world assignments and academic sources, StudyPro's AI model generates accurate output tailored to academic needs and the user's prompt.

StudyPro combines an AI writer, an AI and plagiarism detector, and an AI paraphraser with a professional cloud-based text editor to become a one-stop shop for students' writing needs. Visit studypro.com to learn more about the platform's capabilities and features.

