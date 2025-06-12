Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - In honour of Indigenous Peoples Month, Wella Professionals is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Alanah Astehtsi̲' Otsistóhkwaˀ Jewell, an Indigenous artist from the Oneida Nation of the Thames, based in Kitchener, Ontario. Known for her work under the name MorningStar Designs, Alanah brings bold visual storytelling rooted in heritage and harmony to Wella Professionals' most beloved product lines.

"Partnering with Alanah Jewell has been an incredibly meaningful journey for us at Wella Professionals," says Deborah Trepy, Brand Manager, Wella Professionals. "At Wella Professionals, we believe beauty is a powerful form of self-expression, and that includes honouring the cultures and communities that inspire us. Collaborating with Alanah Jewell has allowed us to bring her powerful vision and cultural storytelling to life through our most iconic product lines. These limited-edition designs reflect our ongoing commitment to creativity, inclusion, and supporting underrepresented voices in the beauty industry."

This collaboration between Wella and Alanah Jewell is a celebration of Indigenous artistry, identity, and resilience. Over the past year, Wella Professionals has worked closely with Alanah to create five limited-edition collection sets (Invigo Colour Brilliance, Invigo Nutri-Enrich, Fusion, Oil Reflections, and Ultimate Repair), each thoughtfully designed to reflect her cultural teachings and connection to the natural world. Each of the five limited-edition boxes tells a unique story through visual symbolism and traditional design motifs, inviting customers to experience haircare as a ritual of respect and self-connection.

"As an Indigenous person, I believe everything we create should be in alignment with Creation," says Alanah. "These designs represent balance, gentleness, protection, and interconnectedness. Our hair is sacred, and this partnership honours that."

This collaboration with Alanah Jewell reflects Wella Professionals' ongoing mission to champion creativity, inclusivity, and innovation in beauty. With over 140 years of heritage, Wella Professionals remains a trusted leader in professional haircare, dedicated to empowering individuals and artists alike to express their identity with confidence.

The Wella Professionals x MorningStar Designs Collection

Invigo Colour Brilliance Collection & Invigo Nutri Enrich Collection: The Invigo Color Brilliance Collection enhances and protects vibrant hair colour, while the Invigo Nutri-Enrich Collection provides deep nourishment and hydration to dry, stressed hair restoring softness, smoothness, and vitality. Jewell's artwork reflects natural balance and duality: birds soaring with the sun symbolize lightness and freedom, while floral patterns are inspired by traditional beadwork, honouring cultural craftsmanship. Hair is viewed as sacred; a reflection of our wisdom, experiences, and connection to identity-deserving care and respect.

Fusion Collection & Oil Reflections Collection: The Fusion Collection strengthens and repairs damaged hair with silk-inspired resilience, while the Oil Reflections Collection boosts shine and smoothness for luminous, lightweight results. Jewell's artwork is inspired by the harmony of land, water, and sky; symbolizing the deep interconnectedness of nature. Birds feed from plants to help them grow, while plants draw from water to maintain balance. This fusion reflects our shared responsibility to care for the earth, and ourselves, as part of one living system.

Ultimate Repair Collection: The Ultimate Repair Collection offers intensive repair and strength with a skincare-inspired formula. Infused with AHA to rebuild internal structure and Omega-9 to restore the outer layer, it revives damaged hair boosting softness, shine, and resilience. The artwork reflects harmony and transformation in nature. Cedar, a sacred medicine, symbolizes protection and cleansing; floral motifs nod to traditional beadwork and natural abundance; butterflies represent resilience and change. Together, they remind us to nurture both the delicate parts of Creation and ourselves.





Special Edition Wella Professionals Boxes Designed by Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9654/255086_e8639b2b3469e909_002full.jpg







Special Edition Wella Professionals Boxes Designed by Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9654/255086_e8639b2b3469e909_003full.jpg

Special Edition Wella Professionals Boxes Designed by Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9654/255086_e8639b2b3469e909_004full.jpg



Special Edition Wella Professionals Boxes Designed by Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9654/255086_e8639b2b3469e909_005full.jpg





Special Edition Wella Professionals Boxes Designed by Alanah Jewell (Morningstar Designs)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9654/255086_wella2.jpg

These stunning boxes serve as everyday reminders of the beauty and power of Indigenous knowledge systems.

See the Art, Hear the Stories

High-resolution images of the special edition boxes: HERE

HERE Artist statement videos & creative process footage: HERE

HERE Available for purchase exclusively at Mat & Max: HERE

Alanah Jewell is available for interviews upon request to speak about her designs, creative journey, and collaboration with Wella Professionals.

About the Wella Company

The Wella Company* is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of icons such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, the Wella Company and its brands are on a mission to enable consumers to look and feel their true self through the power of positive change. The Wella Company is co-created and designed for the beauty junkies of today and tomorrow and remains committed to diversity & inclusion, sustainability, and a range of social causes. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255086

SOURCE: Wella Company