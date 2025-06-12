Dellino Family Law Group Announces Its 2025 Overcoming Challenges Together Scholarship

The team invites undergraduate and graduate students across all majors to apply to win $2,500.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Dellino Family Law Group believes that every student deserves the chance to pursue their academic dreams. That is why the firm is proud to debut its $2,500 Overcoming Challenges Together Scholarship . This scholarship encourages students to celebrate their families and share stories of how their loved ones overcome adversity together.

The scholarship selection committee invites students to create two- to three-minute videos discussing their loved ones and the challenges they faced growing up. Students should also highlight how the challenges they faced in their youth challenged them and changed their goals for the future.

Students should create original videos to submit for consideration. The use of AI to generate these videos wholesale, to create a video's script, to modify a student's voice, or to create fake characters for a video will result in a student's automatic disqualification from the applicant pool.

The scholarship selection committee encourages students to create their videos in well-lit areas while holding their recording devices as still as possible. Students can use media editing software like Adobe Creative Cloud to make their videos more engaging.

Students have until November 15, 2025, to complete their videos and submit them through the form on the website , for the scholarship selection committee's consideration. Dellino Family Law Group cannot consider videos submitted after this deadline passes.

Students should also make sure they accurately and completely fill out the application form on the scholarship page, as the firm will not consider applications submitted without all of the required materials.

The scholarship selection committee reserves up to three months after the scholarship deadline passes to select its scholarship recipient. Please do not reach out to Dellino Family Law Group to ask for updates on a student's application during this time.

The firm will announce its winning student through a blog post and press release shared through its website. It will then send that student's winnings directly to their academic institution of choice.

Dellino Family Law Group and its family law attorneys look forward to listening to students recount how they and their families worked together to overcome life's many challenges.

About Dellino Family Law Group

The family law lawyers with Dellino Family Law Group believe that anyone in need of legal services should have the right to work with a compassionate and knowledgeable attorney. The firm takes great pride in offering flexible experiences to clients in need of help filing for protection orders, undergoing divorce, or discussing estate planning.

Clients who turn to Dellino Family Law Group have the opportunity to work with a full-service law firm in a private, personalized setting. The firm's family law attorneys treat each client like an individual and will customize their legal services to suit a client's needs.

Dellino Family Law Group is not a faceless firm. Book a personalized case consultation with Dellino's experienced legal team today.

SOURCE: Dellino Family Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dellino-family-law-group-announces-its-2025-overcoming-challenge-1038306