DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Introduces the Ultimate Universal Wedding Registry Experience, in Partnership With MyRegistry.com, as It Becomes the Go-To Destination for All Things Weddings

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announces its new partnership with MyRegistry.com, the premier universal gift registry platform trusted by millions of users, to create a seamless registry experience that fits each couples' wedding gifting needs and desires. With this, MyRegistry.com is becoming the exclusive universal registry provider for David's and Pearl Planner, giving brides, grooms, and gift-givers access to a best-in-class, all-in-one registry solution - fully integrated into the David's digital experience starting June 24.

David's customers can create one simple, seamless registry that consolidates all their favorite gifts, no matter where they're sold or the category they're in. Shoppers can sync existing store registries, add products from any website or retailer, and even create cash funds for honeymoons, new homes or shared goals, all while receiving expert concierge support every step of the way. According to Pew Research Center, 80% of couples now live together before getting married, increasing the demand for non-traditional registry items. In recent years, couples have started to prioritize other expenses, like homeownership, when it comes to wedding gifting - for instance, a recent survey found that 85% of respondents would prefer to receive money toward a down payment on a home. With household formation peaking during this stage of life, modern couples have never desired a flexible, comprehensive registry more.

The David's and MyRegistry.com partnership offers a full suite of features designed to simplify the registry experience, empower gift-givers, and ensure couples get exactly what they want, no matter where they shop or how they celebrate. The partnership allows couples to sync their existing store registries with over 25 major retailers such as Amazon , Bed Bath & Beyond , Williams Sonoma , Bloomingdale's , Macy's , and Target .

Other key features of David's integration with MyRegistry.com include:

All Stores, One Registry® : Add items from any retailer - local or global - and manage it all in one place

Sync Existing Registries : Consolidate gift lists from major retailers with just a few clicks and take advantage of completion discounts and other perks offered by these retailers

Cash Gift & Honeymoon Funds : Accept contributions via PayPal or credit card for experiences, goals or group gifts

Customizable Registry Pages : Personalize the look and feel to match your wedding style

Mobile App Access : Edit, manage, and share your registry on the go

Expert Concierge Support: Get tailored assistance to build the perfect registry for every stage of life

"We're beyond excited to deliver the next evolution of wedding registry experiences to our customers," said Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "This isn't just about gifts or picking out a toaster - it's about helping couples prepare for all of life's unforgettable moments, starting with their engagement and well beyond their wedding day as they build their lives together."

This new registry experience is seamlessly connected to David's Diamond Loyalty Program, which offers members exclusive rewards for registering, including points that can be used toward a free honeymoon or celebratory getaway.

"We are thrilled to power the next generation of registry experiences for David's customers," said Nancy Lee, President of MyRegistry . com . "Together with David's, we're streamlining the process and making it easier than ever for couples to register for exactly what they want - from any store in the world. We're now delivering the most flexible, powerful, and personalized registry experience in the industry."

David's universal registry isn't just for weddings. Through the Pearl by David's planning platform, users can build curated registries for every chapter, whether they're celebrating a new baby, buying a home or marking another milestone. From "I do" to the nursery and beyond, David's and MyRegistry make every wishlist possible.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience, David's Bridal is the ultimate destination for life's most meaningful moments - from weddings and Quinceañeras to proms and graduations. Built on the ethos of making dreams happen, David's Bridal blends innovation with tradition to serve today's special occasion consumer and the industry at large.

David's Bridal is home to the Diamond Loyalty Program - the industry's only loyalty program - with nearly three million members enjoying exclusive perks, partner deals, and even the chance to win a free honeymoon. The brand's digital offering Pearl by David's provides tools like wedding websites, a universal registry, planning checklists , and a vendor marketplace that connects couples with top professionals.

Through the Pearl Media Network, brands can access David's Bridal's unmatched reach across social, digital, in-store, streaming, and podcast platforms. At its core is Love Stories by David's, the top digital-first wedding media brand, reaching over 20 million viewers monthly with inspiring content and a rich library of 30,000+ real wedding videos backed by vendor data - powering a network of over 60,000 wedding pros.

With 190+ locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal offers one-stop shopping for every magical event. Learn more at www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App , and follow @DavidsBridal on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and X .

About MyRegistry.com:

As the leading technology innovator in the $400 billion gifting industry, MyRegistry.com redefines the art of giving. The platform's unparalleled flexibility and innovation enable users to effortlessly combine items from any store worldwide into one comprehensive registry. MyRegistry.com's advanced sync capability, which allows seamless integration of existing store registries, keeps gifts organized while preserving the benefits and perks of retailer-specific registries. MyRegistry.com streamlines the gifting process and transforms it into an expression of personal style and convenience. Whether for weddings, baby showers or any special occasion, MyRegistry.com makes gift-giving simple and personal, ensuring each moment is cherished.

