Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wooclap Online Webinar: Elevating Health Education With Interactive Images and Clinical Reasoning Tools

Leading experts from top global institutions reveal how innovative image-based tools and clinical reasoning strategies enhance educational outcomes in health education.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Wooclap, the leading interactive learning platform, is hosting an exclusive online webinar for academic leaders in health education, on transforming student engagement into real-world readiness through interactive image-based learning and clinical reasoning. Featuring experts from leading institutions in health education like the University of British Columbia, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, and the College of Coastal Georgia, the webinar will take place on June 17th at 17:30 (CEST).

Health students face challenges in effectively translating static images and diagrams into practical skills and confident decision-making. Traditional learning methods, such as passive viewing or simple multiple-choice questions, fall short when preparing students for real-world clinical environments.

This webinar explores how educators and academic leaders can tackle that hurdle via tools and platforms that empower them to take an active role in their education. Attendees will learn first-hand how health education is rethinking images to strengthen both visual fluency and clinical decision-making. Importantly, it introduces a new age of learning where images aren't just a static means of displaying information, but a nuanced way to actively engage with and analyze concepts.

Joining Wooclap is an expert panel that includes Elizabeth Gregory, Lecturer of Nursing at the College of Coastal Georgia; Sheri Harder, Pediatric Neuroradiologist, BCCH and Clinical Professor of Radiology at the University of British Columbia (UBC); and Maxime Ducret, Professor at Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and Hospital Physician at the Hospices Civils de Lyon.

These leading educators will share practical applications of Wooclap's innovative image-based features, including "label an image" and "find on an image," and clinical reasoning tools like the Script Concordance Test (SCT) and NCLEX questions to:

  • Train diagnostic reasoning beyond simply observing.

  • Prepare for real-world medical practice via interactive case scenarios.

  • Leverage interactive images for further exploration and collective understanding.

Wooclap stands out as the only platform offering integrated text-and-image hybrid interactivity in structured medical questioning, significantly enhancing the depth of educational experiences.

After the webinar, attendees will also receive an illustrated Health Ed Playbook, with the top 15 use cases to help educators integrate interactive activities into medical and health science learning environments.

Sign up to attend the webinar here.

About Wooclap

With over 50 million worldwide users across 150 countries, Wooclap transforms teaching and learning by offering the simplest, most intuitive tools for engaging learners and keeping their attention. Based on neuroscience principles and expertise, Wooclap enhances interactivity, improves knowledge retention and integrates seamlessly into everyday teaching practices. With tools that combine simplicity and power, Wooclap helps teachers to engage their audiences, making every lesson impactful and every learner more engaged.

Contact Information:

Sjoerd Martens
PR Manager
sjoerd@publicize.co

SOURCE: Wooclap

.

SOURCE: Wooclap



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/wooclap-online-webinar-elevating-health-education-with-interactive-images-and-clinical-re-1038764

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.