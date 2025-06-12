Wooclap Online Webinar: Elevating Health Education With Interactive Images and Clinical Reasoning Tools

Leading experts from top global institutions reveal how innovative image-based tools and clinical reasoning strategies enhance educational outcomes in health education.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Wooclap , the leading interactive learning platform, is hosting an exclusive online webinar for academic leaders in health education, on transforming student engagement into real-world readiness through interactive image-based learning and clinical reasoning. Featuring experts from leading institutions in health education like the University of British Columbia, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, and the College of Coastal Georgia, the webinar will take place on June 17th at 17:30 (CEST).

Health students face challenges in effectively translating static images and diagrams into practical skills and confident decision-making. Traditional learning methods, such as passive viewing or simple multiple-choice questions, fall short when preparing students for real-world clinical environments.

This webinar explores how educators and academic leaders can tackle that hurdle via tools and platforms that empower them to take an active role in their education. Attendees will learn first-hand how health education is rethinking images to strengthen both visual fluency and clinical decision-making. Importantly, it introduces a new age of learning where images aren't just a static means of displaying information, but a nuanced way to actively engage with and analyze concepts.

Joining Wooclap is an expert panel that includes Elizabeth Gregory, Lecturer of Nursing at the College of Coastal Georgia; Sheri Harder, Pediatric Neuroradiologist, BCCH and Clinical Professor of Radiology at the University of British Columbia (UBC); and Maxime Ducret, Professor at Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and Hospital Physician at the Hospices Civils de Lyon.

These leading educators will share practical applications of Wooclap's innovative image-based features, including "label an image" and "find on an image," and clinical reasoning tools like the Script Concordance Test (SCT) and NCLEX questions to:

Train diagnostic reasoning beyond simply observing.

Prepare for real-world medical practice via interactive case scenarios.

Leverage interactive images for further exploration and collective understanding.

Wooclap stands out as the only platform offering integrated text-and-image hybrid interactivity in structured medical questioning, significantly enhancing the depth of educational experiences.

After the webinar, attendees will also receive an illustrated Health Ed Playbook, with the top 15 use cases to help educators integrate interactive activities into medical and health science learning environments.

Sign up to attend the webinar here .

About Wooclap

With over 50 million worldwide users across 150 countries, Wooclap transforms teaching and learning by offering the simplest, most intuitive tools for engaging learners and keeping their attention. Based on neuroscience principles and expertise, Wooclap enhances interactivity, improves knowledge retention and integrates seamlessly into everyday teaching practices. With tools that combine simplicity and power, Wooclap helps teachers to engage their audiences, making every lesson impactful and every learner more engaged.

Contact Information:

Sjoerd Martens

PR Manager

sjoerd@publicize.co

SOURCE: Wooclap





SOURCE: Wooclap

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/wooclap-online-webinar-elevating-health-education-with-interactive-images-and-clinical-re-1038764