Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to announce that the fifth edition of THE Event will be held on June 2-4, 2026 at the Centre des congrès in Quebec City.

THE Event 2025 saw a significant 20% growth in attendance, a clear testament to its increasing importance and relevance in the mining conference space. Almost 1,000 registrants attended in Quebec City, which included international issuers, investors, sponsors, government authorities, 50+ sponsors and partners, as well as 50 students who participated in our innovative and interactive Glencore Student Sponsorship Program. Over three days, THE Event facilitated 2,000+ one-on-one meetings and featured 60 issuers on the main stage. We hosted 17 panels and keynotes which covered various timely topics affecting the mining industry, including diversity, geopolitical influences, sustainability, precious and critical metals commodities, as well as AI. The opening keynote by Daniella Dimitrov, CFO of Calibre Mining, focused on the essential role of Canada in the industry.

"We have grown and matured tremendously since we launched THE Mining Investment Event in 2022. While last year marked a milestone for us in becoming more recognized as conference hosting international issuers, this year's early feedback from attendees indicates a new level of recognition and establishment as a major Canadian conference that is a "can't miss" event for the global mining community. In fact, many delegates positively commented on the new group of sponsors, investors and issuers we hosted and brought together for THE Event 2025. As we turn our attention to next year, we intend to engage with more international groups and associations to continue to bring together the best of the industry, including supply chain elements, issuers, investors and governments. There is no better time to unite the mining community with Canada as its host," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event. "We would like to thank all our sponsors and participants for making this a truly exceptional global event in Canada. Please visit our website for all participants and highlights of THE Event 2025."

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

