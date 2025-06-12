US-based Ascent Solar Technologies says its latest 30cm2 Titan solar module has a power density of 1,960 W/kg and is designed for space applications. Ascent Solar Technologies, a US manufacturer of copper indium gallium-selenide (CIGS) thin-film PV products, has achieved a 15. 7% power conversion efficiency with its its Titan module, measured at air mass zero (AM0), which is the commonly used standard spectrum outside the Earth's atmosphere. It noted that the efficiency rating was achieved at production scale. The panel measures 30 cm2 with an output of 15. 7 W. It is approximately 0. 03 mm thick, ...

