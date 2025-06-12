Akkodis named a leader in aerospace & defense services and solutions by ISG

ISG's 2025 reports recognize Akkodis as a leader in aerospace & defense innovation, MRO & Aftermarket, and digital consulting across Europe and the U.S.

ZURICH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, has been named a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in the inaugural ISG Provider Lens Aerospace & Defense Services and Solutions, 2025 reports.

Akkodis earned Leader status in three key quadrants across Europe and the U.S.:

Engineering Design & Innovation - Overall Ecosystem

MRO & Aftermarket - Overall Ecosystem (Europe)

Technology Transformation & Consulting - Overall Ecosystem

With over 40 years of experience, Akkodis delivers end-to-end engineering services across the Aerospace & Defense lifecycle-from concept and design through production and aftermarket support. In the Engineering Design & Innovation category, ISG highlighted Akkodis' ability in the use of AI, digital twins, simulation, and automation to accelerate innovation, manage complexity, and enhance productivity. Its strong partnerships with leading OEMs were cited as key enablers of scalable solutions.

In MRO & Aftermarket (Europe), Akkodis was recognized for its integrated offerings, including Logistics Support (ILS), spare parts management, and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) services-enabled by its Design Organization Approval (DOA) certification since 2022. Leveraging advanced analytics, virtual asset modeling, and intelligent monitoring technologies, Akkodis enables proactive maintenance strategies that help reduce downtime, boost fleet availability and meet compliance requirements. In the U.S., Akkodis was rated a Product Challenger, with a strong digital foundation and clear potential for market growth.

In Technology Transformation & Consulting, Akkodis was highlighted as a trusted partner in guiding complex digital journeys-from architecture and compliance to in-service support. ISG noted its ability to apply AI, robotics, IoT, and digital twins to enable value chain transformation. Proprietary AI platforms, strong industry partnerships, and a focus on sustainability enhance decision-making, efficiency, and client progress toward net-zero goals. Cybersecurity and regulatory expertise- including standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which advances measurement science and technology, and DO-326A, which provides guidance on aviation cybersecurity-reinforce Akkodis' value in mission-critical environments.

Akkodis was also named a Product Challenger in Europe for Supply Chain Operations and Logistics Management - Overall Ecosystem, reflecting strong service depth and market opportunity.

"We're honored by ISG's recognition of our work in Aerospace & Defense-a reflection of our domain expertise, decades of experience, and dedication to client success," said Jo Debecker, President and CEO of Akkodis. "We're committed to growing alongside our Aerospace & Defense clients and advancing innovations that help shape the future of global industries."

"Akkodis demonstrates clear leadership in the Aerospace & Defense sector through its integration of advanced technologies like AI and digital twins across engineering, MRO, and consulting services," said Harish. B, Principal Analyst, ISG. "Its end-to-end capabilities-from design and production to predictive maintenance and regulatory compliance-enable clients to enhance operational performance, resilience, and mission readiness in complex environments."

Akkodis will showcase its Aerospace & Defense innovations at the 55th Paris Air Show, June 16-22, 2025, at Chalet #303 - Line B, Le Bourget Parc des Expositions.

Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

E. anne.friedrich@akkodis.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

