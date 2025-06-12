Infinix Mobility: Infinix GT 30 Pro Powers the World's Top Mobile Esports in 2025

HONG KONG, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As mobile esports continues its meteoric rise-with global audiences projected to reach 641 million by the end of 2025, according to Newzoo's latest Global Esports & Live Streaming Market Report 2024-Infinix is doubling down on its commitment to the competitive gaming scene. The trendsetting tech brand enters its third consecutive year of sponsoring top-tier tournaments, now introducing the GT 30 Pro as the official gaming smartphone for the biggest international titles.

Following the GT 20 Pro's success as the tournament device of choice in spring, the newly launched GT 30 Pro-officially launched on May 21-will continue to serve as the official smartphone for 2025 PUBG MOBILE Super League (2025 PMSL) across four key regions: CSA, MENA, AM, and EU. As the 2025 esports season progresses into its final stages, the GT Series remains at the heart of competitive action, powering players through year-end championships and a broader lineup of global tournaments.

Deep Participation: Infinix Moves Beyond Sponsorship

This year, Infinix moves beyond traditional sponsorship. For the first time, the brand has created exclusive FMVP trophies to honor the most valuable players across all four PMSL regions. These trophies represent the pinnacle of competitive performance, and the FMVPs will also receive custom GT 30 Pro devices, Infinix AI Rings, and limited-edition champion jackets. It is a bold move that reinforces Infinix's role not just as a sponsor, but as a genuine champion of the esports spirit.

A Mission to Empower Mobile Esports

"Infinix is on a mission to become one of the world's leading gaming smartphone brands," said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix. "For the past three years, the GT Series has been tested and proven on the professional stage, consistently pushing forward the mobile esports ecosystem. The launch of the new GT 30 Pro is a renewed expression of that mission. We are committed to ensuring stable, high-performance competition while making pro-level gaming more accessible to players everywhere."

Pro-Level Certification: Trusted on the Global Stage

During the first half of the 2025 competitive season, the Infinix GT Series was officially designated as the gaming device of choice for a range of international tournaments-including the PMSL Spring Season across CSA, EU, MENA, and AM.

With powerful performance and immersive experiences, the GT Series empowers pro teams to compete at the highest level, while showcasing Infinix's technical capability and esports credibility to millions of fans worldwide. Designed with elite performance in mind, the GT Series continues to earn the trust of professional teams around the globe. With tactile shoulder triggers, advanced thermal control, and frame rate stability under pressure, it proves itself as a true weapon in the competitive arena.

GT 30 Pro: Built to CARRRRRRY, Built to Win

The GT 30 Pro brings pro-level power to the palm of every player. At its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate 5.5G gaming chip, paired with a 144Hz AMOLED display for a crisp viewing experience and fluid responsiveness. Infinix's exclusive All-Day Full FPS System integrates a GT Magnetic Thermal Case and MagCharge Cooler, enabling simultaneous wireless charging and active cooling for long-haul matches.

Ring-shaped airflow, smart thermal management, and a next-gen 3D VC liquid cooling system keep the device cool, responsive, and match-ready. Built-in GT Trigger provides lightning-fast input for MOBA and FPS titles.

Officially certified for 120FPS in PUBG MOBILE, the GT 30 Pro delivers ultra-smooth visuals and low-latency feedback for every high-stakes play.

Honoring Champions with Exclusive Rewards

To celebrate excellence across the four PMSL Spring regions (CSA, MENA, AM, EU), Infinix is awarding:

Infinix AI Rings : 5 per region, 20 total

: 5 per region, 20 total Champion Jackets : 5 per region, 20 total

: 5 per region, 20 total MVP GT 30 Pro smartphones : 1 per region, 4 total

: 1 per region, 4 total Custom FMVP trophies: 1 per region, 4 total

Infinix will also present the FMVP trophy in each region and other GT Verse prizes for the champions, such as Infinix GT 30 Pro, Infinix AI rings, also Infinix GT Jackets.

These rewards showcase the brand's ongoing investment in nurturing talent and building a thriving esports community.

Tournament Preview: The Esports Battle Continues

With the GT 30 Pro launched on May 21, Infinix is entering the second half of 2025 with full momentum. The device will remain the official smartphone for upcoming PMSL events worldwide.

In Spring, the GT 30 Pro will power the following confirmed tournaments:

2025 PMSL CSA Spring : June 12 - June 22

: June 12 - June 22 2025 PMSL AM Spring : June 12 - June 22

: June 12 - June 22 2025 PMSL MENA Spring : June 25 - July 5

: June 25 - July 5 2025 PMSL EU Spring: June 23 - July 6

Coming Soon-Fall Final events:

2025 PMSL CSA Fall

2025 PMSL MENA Fall

2025 PMSL AM Fall

2025 PMSL EU Fall

With a next-gen gaming system and a powerful brand mission, Infinix continues to empower players and elevate the game-one victory at a time.

On the GT battlefield-

YOUR CARRRRRRY, YOUR LEGACY.

Every move matters. Every win lives forever.

Pricing and availability:

The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be available in Blade White, Shadow Ash, and Dark Flare (this colorway also offered as part of the Master Edition bundle), with memory configurations of 256+8GB, 256+12GB, and 512+12GB. Pricing will vary by region, with full details to be announced at launch.

About Infinix:

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-gt-30-pro-powers-the-worlds-top-mobile-esports-in-2025-302480162.html