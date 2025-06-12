KPMG: Engaging in Climate

Meet KPMG climate leaders at this year's climate events to collaborate on building a more sustainable future for all.

Amplifying climate trends through climate events around the world

The climate landscape today is characterized by escalating challenges that have significant implications for businesses and society as a whole. As global temperatures rise and natural ecosystems face unprecedented threats, it is crucial for global organizations to remain focused on their sustainability goals.

At KPMG, our climate leaders are focused on the client issues that matter most, and we carry these through everything we do, including the events we participate in. With the goal to educate and inspire, and seize opportunities presented by the transition to a more sustainable future, our focus remains on:

Climate transition plans Credible and transparent climate transition plans can help companies enhance resilience, create and protect value, and drive growth by focusing on mitigation and adaptation strategies. AI, the energy transition and climate action The convergence of AI, escalating energy demands, and climate change has emerged as a critical economic and geopolitical topic, with significant energy requirements associated, but also the opportunity to embrace a new wave of innovation. Nature and biodiversity Nature is a key lever and enabler to climate transition plans, and it's critical for business to understand actions they can take to access transition finance, and understand how to navigate and align with government policies, while also creating win-wins for climate and nature. Climate adaptation and resilience Adaptation and resilience are crucial to protecting lives and livelihoods, and can help ensure businesses thrive. This is a fundamental part of a robust transition plan. The Climate: Health nexus The climate crisis is a health crisis and addressing this intersection is a powerful way to help catalyze climate action as conversations move from challenges to plans leading to a healthier future.

Upcoming events

Meet KPMG climate leaders at this year's climate events to collaborate on building a more sustainable future for all.

London Climate Action Week

21-29 June 2025 | London, England

KPMG will bring together a robust program hosted throughout London Climate Action Week (LCAW), focused on the climate transition, reframing sustainability, and more.

As a diamond sponsor for Reset Connect London (24-25 June), KPMG professionals will be taking part in a number of panel sessions, with our professionals also hosting a number of events taking place through the Reset Connect event space, as well as at the KPMG Canary Wharf office.

New York Climate Action Week

21-28 September 2025 | New York, USA

KPMG is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of New York Climate Week (NYCW), with KPMG professionals preparing an agenda that aims to help drive the transition to a sustainable economy that fosters value creation and preservation for both businesses and society.

Through engaging panel discussions, meetings, and a number of other networking opportunities taking place throughout NYCW, KPMG looks forward to discussing some of today's most pressing climate and nature challenges and opportunities that can help contribute to the development of sustainable approaches that drive meaningful and lasting change.

COP30

10-21 November 2025 | Belém, Brazil

As the climate crisis accelerates and geopolitical complexities emerge, KPMG is working to prepare a thoughtful program and presence around COP30 that can help businesses better understand their nature- and climate-related risks as we work together to tackle climate change.

Every business has a part to play and we want to help with this critical endeavor in any way we can.

Our insights

Climate, decarbonization and nature

Understand climate and nature risks and opportunities to accelerate organizational change.

KPMG at COP30

As the climate crisis accelerates and geopolitical complexities emerge, KPMG is working to prepare a thoughtful program and presence that can help businesses better understand their nature- and climate-related risks.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG)

Unlock the power of ESG to transform your business. In today's increasingly disruptive world of climate disasters, political conflict and societal inequalities, rapid ESG progress is crucial to achieving a more sustainable future.

Our people

Mike Hayes

Climate Change and Decarbonization Leader, Global Head of Renewable Energy

KPMG in Ireland

Richard Andrews

Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

KPMG in the UK

Maura Hodge

US Sustainability Leader, KPMG LLP

KPMG in the U.S.



