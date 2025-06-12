Researchers in Spain have simulated an energy community with varying electric-vehicle penetration levels (0%, 50%, and 100%) to analyze system optimization under different regulatory frameworks and EV brands. Charging strategies significantly affected overall performance and outcomes. Research led by scientists at Switzerland's University of Geneva analyzed the impact of EVs on solar-powered energy communities. The study examined how 0%, 50%, and 100% EV penetration affects solar sizing, investment incentives, and low-voltage distribution grids. "The research presents a multi-disciplinary approach ...

