Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their newest Triple-Leveraged ETFs providing exposure to Canadian Banks, Canadian Gold Miners, and US Treasuries. This launch included the following five new ETFs:

Triple-Leveraged Long Index ETFs:

MegaLong (3X) Canadian Banks Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: BNKU)

MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: CGMU)

MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTU)

Triple-Leveraged Inverse Index ETFs:

MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: CGMD)

MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTD)





The introduction of these five new leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs will give sophisticated active investors access to advanced trading tools directly through a Canadian exchange and in Canadian dollars - offering an attractive alternative to Canadian Banks, Canadian Gold Miners and US Treasuries.

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed that this May with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs and followed that last week with the launch of Canada's first double levered single stock ETFs.

LongPoint also operates a Partnership ETF platform - a unique structure that streamlines the launch, management, and growth of ETFs for its partners.

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, LongPoint is committed to bringing cutting-edge investment tools to market while supporting the success of its clients and partners.

