12.06.2025
Slovenian Tourist Board: Slovenia Earns 9 Michelin Stars This Year: Hiša Franko Retains Three Stars, Milka Receives Two; A New Green Star for Hotel Plesnik; Three New Special Awards Introduced

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved exceptional success, which reflects the Slovenian Tourist Board's continued efforts to promote the country as a world-class gastronomic destination. The prestigious MICHELIN Guide, the most influential brand in the culinary world, has for the sixth consecutive year highlighted the best Slovenian restaurants. The 2025 edition includes 72 restaurants, nine more than last year. Twelve Michelin stars shine on the Slovenian map this year. Hiša Franko retained the highest distinction of three Michelin stars. Restaurant Milka has also kept two stars, while seven other restaurants each earned one Michelin star. For the first time, the Michelin Guide also awarded three special distinctions in Slovenia: the Young Chef Award, Service Award, and Sommelier Award. Twelve restaurants received the Bib Gourmand designation. The Green Michelin Star was awarded to nine restaurants.

The MICHELIN Guide Slovenia has once again awarded Hiša Franko led by Ana Roš with three Michelin stars and a Green Star for sustainability. Ana Roš is the eighth female chef in the world to earn three stars, and one of only two women worldwide to hold this unique combination of accolades.

For the third consecutive year, Restaurant Milka, with chef David Žefran, retained its two-star status. Seven restaurants earned one Michelin star:

COB - Chef Filip Matjaž
Dam - Chef Uroš Fakuc
Gostilna pri Lojzetu - Chef Tomaž Kavcic
Gric - Chef Luka Košir
Hiša Denk - Chef Gregor Vracko
Hiša Linhart - Chef Uroš Štefelin
Pavus - Chef Marko Pavcnik

For the first time, the MICHELIN Guide Slovenia introduced three special awards:

  • Young Chef Award: Awarded to Filip Matjaž (COB)
  • Sommelier Award: Awarded to Anže Kristan (Gostilna pri Lojzetu)
  • Service Award: Awarded to Jan Sincic (Salicornia)

Nine Slovenian restaurants now proudly hold a Green Michelin Star. Newly awarded this year is the restaurant at Hotel Plesnik.

Other recipients are:

Galerija okusov - Chef Marko Magajne
Gostilna Krištof - Chef Uroš Gorjanc
Gostilna Repovž - Chef Grega Repovž
Gric - Chef Luka Košir
Hiša Franko - Chef Ana Roš
Hiša Linhart - Chef Uroš Štefelin
Gostilna Mahorcic - Chef Ksenija Krajšek Mahor
Špacapanova hiša - Chef Ago Špacapan

For more insights and highlights, read the press releasehere.

Explorethe complete 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection.

Contacts: press@slovenia.info

A photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83dc7421-34be-40c5-90f0-be99fd2c2bd9


