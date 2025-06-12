Anzeige
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 16:22
366,50 Euro
-0,49 % -1,80
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
12.06.2025
Trane Technologies: We're Back! Introducing Healthy Spaces Season 5

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Trane Technologies:

Join us this season on Healthy Spaces where innovation meets real-world impact.

Welcome to Season 5 of Healthy Spaces by Trane Technologies, the podcast where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

Over four seasons, we've shared stories about how we're driving change in heating, cooling and beyond and how a global network of passionate people is challenging what's possible for a more sustainable world.

And now we're back with our biggest season yet. This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew are bringing you a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring engineers and entrepreneurs who are making an impact with electrification technology and AI solutions purpose-built for more sustainable buildings. We'll explore how sustainable technology can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

And we're not just expanding the stories, we're expanding where you can find us. This season, you can watch full episodes on YouTube to see the faces behind the voices.

Join us this season on Healthy Spaces, where innovation meets real-world impact. Listen and subscribe on your favorite podcast platforms.

Watch the Healthy Spaces Season 5 Trailer

Episode Guests:
Host: Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader, Trane Technologies
Host: Scott Tew, VP Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Subscribe

Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Amazon Music

How are you building healthy spaces in your organization or community?

Share your story with us and learn more about the Healthy Spaces Podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/we%e2%80%99re-back-introducing-healthy-spaces-season-5-1038815

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
