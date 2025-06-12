EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) on 12 June 2025



Adoption of the results and discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet regarding 2024.

The general meeting resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company for the financial year 2024.

Treatment of results

The general meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the result shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Halvar Jonzon, Hasse Johansson, Kenneth Christensen, Christina Hallin, Henri Peltomäki and Jan Palmqvist as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The Meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that the authorized public accountant Peter Kjörnsberg will continue as auditor in charge.

