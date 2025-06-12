EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) on 12 June 2025
Adoption of the results and discharge from liability
The general meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet regarding 2024.
The general meeting resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company for the financial year 2024.
Treatment of results
The general meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the result shall be carried forward.
Board of Directors
The general meeting resolved to re-elect Halvar Jonzon, Hasse Johansson, Kenneth Christensen, Christina Hallin, Henri Peltomäki and Jan Palmqvist as members of the Board of Directors.
Auditor
The Meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that the authorized public accountant Peter Kjörnsberg will continue as auditor in charge.
12.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
|Box 30 Amal
|66200 Vastra Gotaland
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+46 532 611 00
|Internet:
|https://sem.se
|ISIN:
|SE0011167600
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
