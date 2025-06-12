Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Recognized by SIA as a Leading Diversity-Owned Staffing Firm - 91% Women-Employed

For the second year in a row, Staffing Industry Analysts listed Travel Nurses, Inc. on their annual list of Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc., a leading healthcare staffing agency, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 list of Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms for the United States and Canada. The annual list honors staffing agencies that are certified by third-party organizations as diversity-owned and making meaningful contributions to the staffing industry. This year's list includes 177 firms, including 79 that are women-owned.

Travel Nurses, Inc. stands out not only as a certified women-owned business but also for its deep roots in healthcare. Founded by nurses nearly 37 years ago, the company has grown into a national leader in staffing nurses and allied health professionals across the country. Today, 91% of the company's corporate workforce is made up of women.

"As a women-owned business, we're honored to be included on this year's SIA Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list," said Denise Burnett-Stewart, founder of Travel Nurses, Inc. "I am so proud of how far this agency has come. This recognition reflects our commitment to our mission of fostering a culture of trust, respect and continuous growth for the healthcare professionals we serve."

As a recognized leader in healthcare staffing, Travel Nurses, Inc. is proud to receive this acknowledgment from SIA. Being named to the 2025 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list underscores the company's long-standing reputation for excellence, trust and dedication in serving healthcare professionals and facilities nationwide.

The full list of 2025 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms is available on the SIA website.

