MTM, Inc.: MTM Health Earns Re-Certification From URAC for Health Care Management

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Demonstrating an exceptionally high commitment to quality care and outcomes, MTM Health is honored to announce that it has once again earned full certification from URAC for Health Care Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.

MTM Health Receives URAC Certification



By achieving this status, MTM Healthhas demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes. Through its Health Care Management Certification, the URAC certification process validates operational soundness, policies and procedures, staffing oversight, consumer safety, and organizational improvements. MTM Health has maintained URAC certification since 2010. This most recent certification is valid through June 1, 2028.

"URAC's evolving standards reflect the dynamic nature of the health care landscape and offer trusted validation of an organization's commitment to quality and accountability," said Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM Health. "As one of the first non-emergency medical transportation brokers to earn URAC certification, MTM Health is proud to uphold the high standards recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This distinction reinforces our dedication to meeting the needs of our clients while safeguarding and supporting their members."

"The URAC seal shows an organization's commitment to high quality in health care in the areas of risk management, consumer protection and empowerment, operations, and infrastructure, as well as performance management and improvement," added URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. "We are proud to once again recognize MTM Health for their achievement in these areas."

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative health care solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, HCBS therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our comprehensive services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease health care costs.

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and health care solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

