IntelligenceBank Launches AI Agents for Marketing Compliance Teams

New AI Agents Complement IntelligenceBank's Existing Risk Detection by Identifying High-Risk Content Earlier, With Greater Contextual Precision, Full Customizability and Human Oversight Built In

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / IntelligenceBank, the leading content operations platform, today announced the launch of a new suite of AI-powered Agents designed to enhance its existing AI-based risk detection capabilities.

AI Agents are trained to flag high-risk marketing content such as regulatory breaches, exaggerated claims, and off-brand messaging earlier in the content lifecycle. By helping teams identify issues sooner and with greater accuracy, the Agents allow marketing and compliance teams to move faster while maintaining regulatory and brand integrity.

This launch builds on IntelligenceBank's trusted suite of automated compliance tools, which already help businesses detect and manage marketing risk at scale. The new AI Agents add a deeper layer of domain-specific intelligence, delivering real-time insights directly within existing workflows.

"Our AI Agents are the next step in a journey we started years ago using technology to reduce risk without slowing teams down," said Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank. "They enhance our current compliance tools by detecting issues earlier and in more nuanced ways. Just as importantly, they operate on a core principle: there is always a human in the loop."

Supporting smarter, faster decisions - not replacing them

Each AI Agent is trained on a specific risk type and can be configured to align with a company's brand standards, regulatory requirements, and tone-of-voice guidelines.

Initial use cases include:

Greenwashing - overstated or misleading environmental claims

Negative Tone-of-Voice - overly negative or damaging phrasing

Over-Promissory Language - exaggerated promises that may breach guidelines

Readability - unclear, overly complex or inaccessible copy

Brand Tone-of-Voice - misaligned or off-brand content

Spam Regulation Violations - missing sender ID or unsubscribe options

Unlike generic AI tools, IntelligenceBank's AI Agents are customizable by design, enabling organizations to apply content risk detection in a way that reflects their unique brand, risk profile, and regulatory environment.

A deliberate and responsible approach to AI

AI Agents are now available within the IntelligenceBank platform, extending its compliance capabilities with a new layer of intelligent, task-specific support.

This launch reflects a careful, customer-led approach, focused on delivering real value, maintaining transparency, and ensuring AI is integrated into workflows in a way that supports control and accountability.

"AI doesn't replace accountability," added Court. "It supports it. Our approach ensures customers can trust the results, understand how decisions are made, and remain firmly in control of what gets approved."

By embedding AI Agents directly into its platform, IntelligenceBank is helping brands overcome the traditional trade-off between speed and compliance, reinforcing its position as a category leader in brand governance and marketing risk management.

About IntelligenceBank



IntelligenceBank is the Intelligent Content Operations Platform that accelerates the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams.

Its end-to-end platform combines digital asset management, brand management, marketing work management, and marketing compliance, as well as AI and automations, to ensure brand and legal compliance both during content creation and after content goes live.

Trusted by leading brands in over 55 countries, IntelligenceBank operates across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

