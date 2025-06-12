International Paper To Explore Building a New State-of-the-Art Sustainable Packaging Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / International Paper (NYSE:IP)(LSE:IPC), a global leader in sustainable packaging, today announced the strategic exploration of a new sustainable packaging facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The exploration of a prospective new facility is part of International Paper's strategic growth plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in the United States. The company is eyeing Utah to increase its footprint in the region and better serve customers by meeting the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable packaging.

This announcement comes shortly after the company celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art sustainable packaging facility in Waterloo, Iowa.

"This exploration is part of Packaging Solutions North America's strategic growth initiative to enhance our regional manufacturing footprint in the U.S. Salt Lake City would be a new market for IP and an opportunity to better serve existing customers in the region and grow strategically with new customers," said John Berry, Group Vice President and General Manager, Packaging Group West.

If pursued, this proposed new facility will feature cutting-edge technology and equipment to help enable International Paper's ability to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to a growing customer base in the western U.S.

Specific information, including capital investment, facility footprint and potential employment opportunities will be shared at the appropriate time as part of the ongoing evaluation process.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tenn., USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views regarding the potential development of a new packaging facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that we will be unable to pursue or realize any anticipated benefits associated with the potential development of a new packaging facility in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of our strategic growth initiatives. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 21, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.

