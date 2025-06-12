LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Launches Semi-Automated Keyboard Accessibility Scans to Simplify Navigation Audits

New feature simplifies keyboard navigation audits, empowering developers to build more inclusive web experiences with greater speed and accuracy

San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, today announced the launch of Keyboard Accessibility Semi-Automated Scan in its Accessibility DevTools, a powerful new feature that redefines how teams conduct keyboard navigation audits.

Traditional keyboard accessibility testing often demands time-consuming, manual review of every interactive element to ensure correct tab order and user experience. The new semi-automated scan feature simplifies this process by automatically detecting and highlighting tab stops in the exact order users encounter them. Interactive elements are scanned for accessibility roles, names, and states, while intuitive visual cues streamline validation. The result is faster, more consistent testing with deeper insight.

"This feature helps teams quickly identify and validate keyboard tab stops, roles, and states, making accessibility testing faster, smarter, and more reliable", said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "At LambdaTest, our goal is to embed accessibility into every stage of development so that teams can build inclusive, high-quality digital experiences with confidence."

This advancement marks LambdaTest's ongoing commitment to simplifying accessibility testing and empowering teams with actionable insights. This feature is now available within LambdaTest's Accessibility DevTools.

To learn more about Keyboard Accessibility Semi-Automated Scan, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/blog/keyboard-scan-in-accessibility-devtools/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.



? Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.



? HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

? KaneAI : The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

