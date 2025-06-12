Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (the "Corporation") announced today that the ordinary resolution put to the holders (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders") of the Corporation's Class A Restricted Voting shares at the special meeting of the Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders and the holders (the "Class B Shareholders") of Class B Shares of the Corporation held on June 10, 2025 (the "Meeting") to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from June 15, 2025 to September 15, 2025 (the "Extension") and a special resolution to approve an amendment (the "Amendment") to the amended and restated articles of the Corporation (the "Articles") were approved.

The Amendment provides for an amendment to the definition of "Extension" and "Permitted Timeline" contained in section 28.2 of the Articles in order to permit the Corporation to extend the permitted timeline within which it must consummate its qualifying acquisition from up to 36-months to 39-months, thus allowing for the Extension.

100 % of the votes cast at the Meeting by Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the Amendment and 100 % were in favour of the Extension. Additionally, 100 % of the votes cast at the Meeting by Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders and by Class B Shareholders, voting as a single class, were cast in favour of the Amendment. The Amendment was to be passed by: (a) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting by Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (b) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting by Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders and by Class B Shareholders, voting as a single class present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Details of the voting results will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Extension and the Amendment are conditional upon and remain subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying acquisition may not be completed within the Corporation's permitted timeline or the potential failure to obtain an extension of the qualifying acquisition deadline if sought by the Corporation, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying acquisition, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's preliminary long-form prospectus dated May 15, 2025. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

