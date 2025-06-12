Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size Reach US$ 6.76 Billion by 2031, Experiences Growth Owing to Rising demand for Structural Health Monitoring | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global fiber optic sensor market is observing significant growth owing to demand for structural health monitoring (SHM) and surging applications in oil and gas sector.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the fiber optic sensor are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Fiber Optic Sensor market is expected to reach US$ 6.76 Billion by 2031 from US$ 3.61 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The fiber optic sensor market is gaining significant traction due to its wide-ranging capabilities in monitoring and measurement across various environmental and industrial conditions. Fiber optic sensing technology is used to detect and quantify physical and chemical changes-including strain, temperature, pressure, electric and magnetic fields, displacement, rotation, radiation, liquid levels, flow, vibrations, and light intensity.

2. Demand for Structural Health Monitoring (SHM): The increasing demand for Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is a major driver of the fiber optic sensor market, as industries and governments prioritize the safety, longevity, and performance of critical infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, dams, and pipelines. Fiber optic sensor offer real-time, highly accurate data on structural strain, stress, and displacement, making them ideal for continuous monitoring without the need for electrical power at the sensing point. Their ability to function in harsh environments and support long-range, distributed sensing makes them a cost-effective and reliable solution for large-scale infrastructure projects. As urbanization and infrastructure investments grow globally, especially in emerging economies, the adoption of fiber optic sensing technologies in SHM systems is accelerating significantly.

3. Increased Security and Military Applications: Increased security and military applications are creating significant opportunities in the fiber optic sensor market due to the technology's ability to provide precise, real-time monitoring in high-risk and sensitive environments. Fiber optic sensor are immune to electromagnetic interference and cannot be easily jammed or intercepted, making them ideal for defense uses such as perimeter intrusion detection, submarine tracking, battlefield surveillance, and secure communication systems. Their durability, stealth, and ability to operate in harsh or remote locations further enhance their appeal for military infrastructure and security systems. As global defense budgets rise and the need for advanced surveillance and threat detection systems grows, demand for fiber optic sensing technologies in this sector is expected to expand rapidly.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

• Based on sensing type, the fiber optic sensor market is segmented into temperature sensing, pressure sensing, acoustic sensing, strain sensing, and others The Temperature Sensing segment held the largest share in the Fiber Optic Sensor Market in 2024.

• Based on end user, the fiber optic sensor market is segmented into oil and gas, manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace and defense, power and utilities, and others. The Oil and Gas segment held the largest share in the Fiber Optic Sensor Market in 2024.

• Based on application, the fiber optic sensor market is segmented into high-voltage or high-power cable monitoring, pipeline monitoring, upstream application, fire detection in critical assets, CCS/CCUS application, and others. The Others segment held the largest share in the Fiber Optic Sensor Market in 2024.

• The Fiber Optic Sensor market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

• Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Fiber Optic Sensor market include Baumer Holding AG, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Wenglor Sensoric GmbH, NEC Corp, Proximion AB, OMRON Corp, Sick AG, Omnisens SA, FISO Technologies, Luna Innovations, Honeywell International Inc, Halliburton, Schlumberger NV, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Keyence Corporation

• Trending Topics: Quantum Fiber Optics, Anti-Jamming Cables, Photonic Crystal Fibers (PCF), Smart City Infrastructure, among others.

Global Headlines on Fiber Optic Sensor

• " Wenglor introduced the P1XD Fiber-Optic Amplifier, designed specifically for compact space applications "

• " Pepperl+Fuchs forms strategic partnership with Witt Sensoric during BAU 2023."

• " NTT Corporation and NEC Corporation have jointly devised a connection configuration to add optical fiber sensing functions to the IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN)1"

Conclusion

A key strength of fiber optic sensor lies in their ability to support multiple sensing points along a single fiber, making them a cost-effective and scalable solution for long-range monitoring. They are highly durable and can perform reliably in extreme environmental conditions, including high temperatures and electrically noisy or hazardous environments. This makes them especially suitable for use in critical industries such as oil and gas, aerospace, civil engineering, construction, and healthcare.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

