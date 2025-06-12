Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAXHUB Commercial Displays Earn Crestron Connected Certification, Unlocking Effortless Control and Global-Scale Management

Certification spans full CMA Series (43" - 98") and UW Series (92"/105")

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified-communications solutions, today announced that its CMA Series and UW Series professional displays are now Crestron Connected® certified. This achievement confirms that every display can be automatically discovered, controlled, and monitored inside any Crestron environment-no custom coding required-so organizations can focus on collaboration rather than keeping the technology running.

MAXHUB Commercial Displays Earn Crestron Connected® Certification

Seamless integration, zero hassle

Crestron sets the standard for control and automation in meeting spaces, classrooms, and public venues. A single Ethernet connection now gives IT and AV teams using MAXHUB displays:

  • One-touch power, input-source, and mode switching
  • Real-time diagnostics and analytics
  • Remote firmware and policy updates via Crestron XiO Cloud®
  • Instant interoperability with solutions such as Crestron AirMedia® for wireless presentation and digital signage

"Achieving Crestron Connected certification ensures end users, AV professionals, and IT teams enjoy a friction-free experience when deploying MAXHUB screens," said Andy Teoh, Director of Products, MAXHUB USA.

Built for every space

MAXHUB Commercial Display Lineup Includes:

CMA Series - 43", 55", 65", 75", 86", 98" (16:9)

Commercial display series ideal for huddle rooms, conference suites, lobbies, and classrooms.

UW Series - 92", 105" (21:9 ultra-wide)

Ultra-wide commercial display series designed for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms, executive boardrooms, and command centers where screen space and image clarity are paramount.

Both series reflect MAXHUB's purpose-driven industrial design philosophy-clean, professional, and built for real-world collaboration spaces. Crestron certification layers on browser- or mobile-based fleet management, giving administrators global visibility from a single dashboard.

Why it matters

Efficiency at scale - From Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing SMBs, Crestron customers can now fold MAXHUB commercial display into the same XiO Cloud workspace managing thousands of endpoints-from airport signage to stadium scoreboards.

Lower total cost of ownership - Native compatibility slashes installation time, eliminates custom drivers, and minimizes service calls for updates or policy changes.

Future-proof flexibility - Certified interoperability with the entire Crestron ecosystem protects technology investments as spaces and workflows evolve.

Ready for global integration

Crestron Connected certification positions MAXHUB displays to slot straight into AV and IT environments worldwide, supporting streamlined deployment and centralized management across meeting rooms, public spaces, and operations centers.

To explore the full certified display lineup and experience real-time control via XiO Cloud, visit MAXHUB at InfoComm 2025, Booth #2881, from June 11 to 13 - or learn more anytime at www.maxhub.com.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated commercial displays and unified-communications solutions. From boardrooms to classrooms, MAXHUB empowers teams to communicate, collaborate, and create without barriers. Visit www.maxhub.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/MAXHUB)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709799/MAXHUB_Commercial_Displays_Earn_Crestron_Connected__Certification.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maxhub-commercial-displays-earn-crestron-connected-certification-unlocking-effortless-control-and-global-scale-management-302480337.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.