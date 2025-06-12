Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - KoçDigital joined government and industry leaders at the official launch of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), a flagship project supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, designed to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

KoçDigital advances regional industry at AMPC launch in Riyadh

Hosted by H.E. Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalil Bin Salamah and led by Deputy Minister Dr. Ahmad Zawawi, the AMPC launch event convened high-level participants from government, industry, and technology, creating a powerful exchange for knowledge and collaboration across the region.

KoçDigital Managing Director, Evren Dereci, spoke at a panel titled "Global Learnings of Developing Lighthouses and How Capability Centers Can Support", focused on how advanced manufacturing ecosystems and capability centers can act as catalysts for sustainable growth, global competitiveness, and digital excellence.

"We're delivering AI-infused manufacturing projects across the Middle East to improve productivity and resilience," said Dereci during the session. "By building strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the broader region to co-create customized digital solutions, our mission is to enable manufacturers to operate in a more sustainable, competitive, and data-powered way."

AI leads the way in operational excellence, digital twins, and smart supply chains

A subsidiary of KoçSistem, KoçDigital drives "Factories of the Future" initiatives by deploying AI-infused manufacturing analytics, operational excellence, digital twin, and supply-chain planning at production sites across Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East.

By forging strategic partnerships with leading industrial enterprises and public institutions, KoçDigital co-develops solutions for competitive operations, benchmarked against global standards, cementing its reputation as the region's trusted digital-transformation partner.

"Capability centers are key to accelerating digital adoption and upskilling industrial workforces. We believe in the power of cross-border collaboration - especially between regional powerhouses like Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as other Middle Eastern manufacturers - to build a more connected and innovative industrial ecosystem," Dereci explained.

The AMPC's inauguration, together with the target of the first 20 "Lighthouse" candidate factories, ushers in a pivotal chapter for Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, underscoring the commitment to next-generation manufacturing.

