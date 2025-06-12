Taiwan's United Renewable Energy (URE) says it plans to lay off more than 100 employees as it retires passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell production lines in Taiwan to focus on its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series. Taiwan's URE plans to lay off more than 100 of its staff members as it retires older production lines. The layoffs are expected to affect around 10% of its total staff members and will be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, URE said, adding that the relevant authorities have been notified in accordance with the law. The company has ...

